A collaborative effort is under way to help area residents access federal health coverage for the hundreds of people in the region who are uninsured.
An estimated 6% of the population in south central Nebraska does not have health insurance, including more than 2,900 people in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
Area residents looking for assistance in applying for federal health coverage can find it Jan. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library. Food and child care will be provided.
The event is being organized by the Community Impact Network.
“Many people are not aware of the wide-ranging benefits that the Medicaid providers offer. They can often provide transportation assistance, mental health counseling, pregnancy and new-baby essentials and cash-based rewards programs,” said Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator for the Community Impact Network. “Enrolling in public insurance helps many people get their feet underneath them and provides some much needed breathing-room”
Application navigators from Health Centers Association of Nebraska will be on site along with representatives from the three Medicaid providers: Nebraska Total Care, United HealthCare and Healthy Blue Nebraska.
“We welcome people who need assistance with applying, would like to switch their provider or just simply have some questions about their coverage,” Rhodes said.
The event is an initiative of the Community Impact Network, a community collaborative of more than 45 nonprofits, government programs, and faith and educational institutions working to increase the well-being of all in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
