A small portion of the nearly $15 million the four counties and 26 communities within the South Heartland District Health Department will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 could go a long way in benefiting public health.
Michele Bever, executive director of the health department, provided an ARPA update at the Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
The health department’s four counties — Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster —are set to collectively receive $8,766,456. The 26 communities are to receive $6,192,759.
“From the fact sheet for ARPA, it’s clear that public health is one of the priorities,” Bever said.
The Health Department Board of Health met in July and approved a resolution to request up to 9% of local ARPA funds to support specific public health activities that can be covered by ARPA funds. No formal requests have been made yet of local governments.
Among priorities for the health department include ongoing COVID-19 response estimated to cost $140,000 per year for two years. That is an estimate based on the last six months, what’s not covered by federal funds already received.
“We are getting a lot of money right now going forward that will cover vaccinations and vaccine management, but not much of the COVID response,” Bever said.
The health department also wants to develop a mobile health clinic program at a cost of around $350,000.
“This would allow us to be able to provide care to all of our counties across our district,” Bever said. “That’s one of the things under ARPA funds that is key, is reaching out and being able to provide access to care to folks that are experiencing disparities and other access concerns.”
The mobile health clinic could be used for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
“There’s a whole lot of other access that would be wonderful to be able to provide in our district including information assistance with insurance and Medicaid, immunizations, blood pressure checks, health screenings and those types of things,” she said.
Improved and expanded screening and treatment to address behavioral health needs is another request at $100,000 per year for two years.
Bever also spoke about potential capital improvements, the costs of which aren’t known yet.
“We were outgrowing our facilities prior to the pandemic, and it’s not meeting our needs right now,” she said.
The health department already secured $10,000 to do minor reconstruction in its office at 606 N. Minnesota Ave.
“But there’s need for other things, as well,” Bever said.
