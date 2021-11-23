With Thanksgiving celebrations this week bringing people together from far and wide for food and fellowship, the executive director of the South Heartland Health District is pointing out one recipe no family will want to serve.
“Residents are preparing to gather with family and friends for upcoming holidays, they may be traveling, and they may be around people they haven’t seen for quite some time,” Michele Bever said in her weekly Tuesday update on local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. “This is a recipe for additional spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is already at high (red level) transmission in our health district.”
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, where local hospitals are continuing to see COVID-19 afflicting a large percentage of their in-patients.
As of Monday morning, 53% of all in-patients at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud — 19 patients in all — were being treated for the viral infection, which can cause mild symptoms or no symptoms at all in some patients but can lead to severe illness, complications and death for others.
Health care systems across Nebraska are feeling the pressure at this time.
“Overall, the availability of staffed ICU (intensive care unit) beds has continued to be low locally, which is adding to the increasingly heavy burden experienced by our rural and urban hospitals statewide,” Bever said.
South Heartland logged 193 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Nov. 20 and another 52 new cases on Monday. Those new cases have pushed the district’s running tally of positive cases since March 2020 beyond the 7,000 mark, to 7,006.
Testing numbers were up sharply — 31% — last week compared to the previous week, Bever said. But she attributed the jump entirely to increased surveillance testing of staff and residents in long-term care facilities, which is required when they see positive cases.
Bever said the district’s local COVID-19 Advisory, which is informational and not regulatory in nature, will remain in place since community transmission levels remain high.
For the four-county district, the 7-day rate of new cases was 458 per 100,000 population on Monday.
The overall test positivity rate was 15.8% for the week ending Nov. 20. That includes positivity in the general public (excluding nursing homes) of 40.2%.
The test positivity rate is the number of new cases recorded in a given week, divided by the number of tests administered in that same time period. Any rate about 10% is considered high.
To help hold the risk of further transmission in check, the health department first and foremost is urging that everyone who is eligible be vaccinated against both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and that eligible adults receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Since last week, the federal government has extended eligibility for the booster shots to everyone 18 and older and has begun to urge those shots for anyone age 50 and up.
Bever noted that COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots can be received at the same time.
Here are some of the COVID-19 safety tips for the holidays issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as very young children, by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.
- Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth in indoor public settings if you are not fully vaccinated. And even those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission rates such as exist currently in this area.
- Outdoor interactions and activities are safer than those that occur indoors.
- Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
- Don’t host or attend a gathering if you are sick or have symptoms.
- — Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who is positive for the infection. Symptoms can be mild.
- If you are considering travel for a holiday or event, visit the CDC travel webpage, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html, for useful information. CDC still recommends that people who aren’t fully vaccinated delay travel.
While this is the United States’ second Thanksgiving with COVID-19 in circulation, Bever said, public health recommendations for this holiday season aren’t that different from those that were in place in November 2020.
All prevention layers continue to be promoted. These include use of masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Individuals with questions about vaccines or COVID-19 testing should visit with their health care providers or the health department, Bever said. For more information visit the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org, or call the office at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
