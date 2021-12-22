A public hearing scheduled for Tuesday on a proposed racetrack casino was postponed by the Hastings Planning Commission as advised by the city attorney.
At Tuesday's meeting, Chairman Marshall Gaines read a statement from City Attorney Clint Schukei, who was absent, about a potential project in Hastings that previously had been identified in an onsite notice, but was not on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
“We are well aware there may be individuals who are in attendance at this meeting to speak about their thoughts on the proposed casino racetrack,” Gaines read. “Though this proposal has been received, city leadership has determined that this was not ready for a vote and review as noticed and has consequently pulled this matter from today’s agenda. State statute requires public notice occur 10 days prior to our meeting, and sometimes with larger projects that does not allow for us to fully vet the necessary details in time for this packet and agenda circulation. We hope to bring this back at a subsequent planning commission meeting in the near future once appropriate review and revision has occurred.”
At that point, about 20 people got up and left the meeting.
