Sally (copy)
Buy Now

In this August 2020 file photo, Heartwell artist Sally Jurgensmier stands by her sculpture “Cottonwood” after it was installed at the corner of First Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Hastings. Jurgensmier will be among artists, artisans and craftspeople from across the state featured in “Heartland Homemade,” a Nebraska Public Media television special set to premiere Monday.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

A well-known Tribland welding artist will be among artists, artisans and craftspeople from across the state featured in an upcoming Nebraska Public Media special, “Heartland Homemade.”

Sally Jurgensmier will be part of the special set to premiere 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on television and Facebook Live. The special lasts 90 minutes and will repeat at 8 p.m. Aug. 18.

0
0
0
0
0