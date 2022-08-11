A well-known Tribland welding artist will be among artists, artisans and craftspeople from across the state featured in an upcoming Nebraska Public Media special, “Heartland Homemade.”
Sally Jurgensmier will be part of the special set to premiere 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on television and Facebook Live. The special lasts 90 minutes and will repeat at 8 p.m. Aug. 18.
Jurgensmier has turned her artwork into a long-running entrepreneurial venture, Sculptures by Sally, on the family farm near Heartwell. She works in her late father’s shop welding metal sculptures. In the process, she repurposes objects and materials reclaimed from “junk” piles, manufacturing plant scrap heaps, and even old farm implements.
Other Nebraskans to be featured include:
- Karen Chaka, glass bender, Omaha. Chaka first was drawn to the “brilliant colors and warm glow” of neon 30 years ago. She fabricates new signs and brings fresh life to vintage ones.
- Levent Oz, Elkhorn, silversmith and jewelry designer. Oz, who was born in Turkey, draws on influences from Ottoman court jewelry, the modern European style and other traditions.
- Kelsey Trausch, Burwell, skin care product developer. Trausch creates “earth-driven, nurturing skincare” for men and women, calling her cosmetics, beauty and self-care products “hippie vibes for modern folks.”
- Kyle Rosfeld, Cody, cobbler. With the Sandhills Boot Co., Rosfeld handcrafts western boots using 100-year-old techniques and traditions with attention to every detail.
- Jesse Thomas, Randolph, builder of musical instruments. With his business, Humming Bird Guitars, Thomas builds one-of-a-kind, handmade stringed instruments, including classic cigar box guitars.
- Katharen Wiese, Lincoln, multimedia artist. Wiese explores the intersections of race and identity and seeks to represent the humanity and dignity of people of color. She starts this fall as an Master of Fine Arts student at Yale University.
The program also features original music segments written and performed by Omaha-based blues musician Héctor Anchondo, a 2022 Blues Music Award nominee and the 2020 International Blues Challenge winner in the solo/duo category. Anchondo plays a guitar made specially for him by Humming Bird Guitars.
