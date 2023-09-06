An overnight fire of as-yet-undetermined origin at the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill laid waste to a set of tarps used to cover the working area of the disposal facility early Tuesday morning.
In a news release Wednesday, the city of Hastings announced that the fire had been reported by a passing motorist at 1 a.m. and was extinguished by 3 a.m. through the efforts of Hastings Rural Fire Department personnel and city landfill employees.
The landfill stands at 725 S. Southern Hills Road.
According to the news release, landfill employees used heavy machinery to take dirt from a nearby pile and spread it over the inflamed area in the southwest part of the landfill to suffocate the fire.
“It’s a neat process to see them working together using big machinery,” said Michelle Hill, landfill superintendent. “They do such a good job.”
Meanwhile, firefighters sprayed the surrounding area to keep the fire from spreading.
The fire destroyed a pair of 30-by-100-foot weighted tarps used to cover the working area of the landfill at the end of each day. It’s the second set of such tarps destroyed by fire in less than a month, as the landfill also had a fire on Aug. 15.
The landfill now is using its backup tarp set and has ordered another set so it can have two sets on hand. The landfill is required to cover the working area nightly and also uses dirt to do so, but the tarps are more efficient, the city said.
While the cause of this week’s fire hasn't been established, Hill cautioned local residents to take care in disposing of combustible items such as batteries and vape pens.
She warned residents against storing spent batteries and recommended disposing of them in glass containers or covering them with sand as good ways to prevent fires.
The landfill will take larger batteries, such as car batteries, power tool batteries and 6-volt and 12-volt batteries for free.
Dirt and odors in the air were an issue in Hastings Tuesday with a cool northerly wind bringing the smell of livestock waste and smoke into town. On Wednesday morning, the air was hazy and seemed to smell mainly of smoke.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a smoke advisory that continues through Thursday.
The state attributed the smoke advisory, which covers central and eastern Nebraska, to wildfires in Canada.
In a Wednesday morning news release, NDHHS said the area would be subject to a Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index, or AQI — color-coded yellow (moderate) and orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) to red (unhealthy). The peak time for smoke in the air was expected to be midday Wednesday through midday Thursday.
As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map maintained online by the federal government showed spots throughout Nebraska and north central and northeastern Kansas, including Grand Island, Lincoln and Beatrice, dotted in red.
The state smoke advisory was issued for central and eastern Nebraska, including the cities of Ainsworth, Beatrice, Broken Bow, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha, O'Neill, Wayne and Valentine and surrounding areas.
According to the state agency, during Moderate AQI (yellow) conditions, individuals who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities, especially once they experience symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.
During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange) conditions, individuals with sensitivities may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intensve outdoor activities. Everyone else can remain active and adjust activity duration and intensity as needed.
During Unhealthy AQI (red) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more srious health effects. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.
State air quality advisories are based on data from the National Weather Service; from smoke plume modeling; and from ambient air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island and Scottsbluff.
For up-to-date fire and air quality information, visit the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map webpage at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.