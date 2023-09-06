An overnight fire of as-yet-undetermined origin at the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill laid waste to a set of tarps used to cover the working area of the disposal facility early Tuesday morning.

In a news release Wednesday, the city of Hastings announced that the fire had been reported by a passing motorist at 1 a.m. and was extinguished by 3 a.m. through the efforts of Hastings Rural Fire Department personnel and city landfill employees.

