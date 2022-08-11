While growing up on the family farm outside Hebron, Caleb Fangmeier had little idea his fascination with science would one day put him on a collision course with a project destined to rearrange the world of physics forever.
As Detector Laboratory Manager for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's high energy physics group, Fangmeier oversees a small staff of graduate and undergraduate students in the manufacturing of high-tech parts for the world’s largest and most powerful atom smasher, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located on the border of France and Switzerland.
One of three sites currently building parts for the project, the Lincoln site determines how the detectors are manufactured on the groundbreaking project, which has been compared to landing a man on the moon in terms of its scientific significance. Fangmeier's involvement in the project dates to its inception in 2008 through the current upgrade project, which was launched in 2020.
It was the discovery of the Higgs boson particle in July 2012 that ultimately set the wheels in motion on the current project. Though it had been theorized for nearly 50 years, the confirmed discovery of the particle was significant because it supports the broadly accepted Standard Model, which explains how basic building blocks of matter interact. The discovery confirms the existence of the Higgs field, an invisible energy field present throughout the universe that permeates other particles with mass.
UNL's involvement in the project keys on designing and building the experiments, which entail "some physics and a lot of engineering work," he said.
"We work on Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS), that's the detector we work on," he said. "The other half of what we do is performing data analysis. We work on collected data to perform physics measurements, and a lot of the work leads up to that."
Having to shut down for maintenance periodically, the accelerator was brought back online this year and will continue to operate through 2025, when it will once again go offline for maintenance and upgrades. Production of parts will commence sometime in 2024 and continue through the shutdown.
Because it is a long-term project, Fangmeier said, the practical applications of his work may not be realized for some time. The eventual benefits likely will be world-changing in scope, however.
"Fundamentally, it's basic research, asking questions about the universe," he said. "It's an important endeavor because it is able to push our understanding of the universe further.
"Like the space program, the research and development that was done will give all kinds of benefits to daily life. The development of the particle detectors has applications in medical physics, like radiation therapy."
Fangmeier graduated from Thayer Central High School in 2008. He is the son of Dave and the late Debra Fangmeier, who died in 2019, and the brother of Josh and Rachael. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees and a doctorate in physics, all from UNL.
From wrestling on the Thayer Central wrestling team to wrestling with advanced scientific concepts, Fangmeier thinks his upbringing in Hebron played a large role in shaping his work ethic and curious nature. And while playing varsity football and working on the family farm may not have been directly responsible for catapulting his jump into the study of physics, he believes his dogged determination to find answers was impacted by his involvement with the family operation. Certainly, his public school education in grade school and high school helped ignite the passion he holds for science today, he said.
"I have a lot of respect for my science teachers," he said. "Bryan Solomon, Vic Jacobsen … they were strong influences in those formative years."
Similarly, he hopes his work with UNL students will inspire them to greater heights in their scientific pursuits, he said. Having a role in directing the project has been both a fulfilling and rewarding endeavor, he said.
"One of the things I'm most proud of is that the work we do contributes to something that nobody else can do," he said. "There is only one global effort that can push physics forward in this way, and to be part of that is exciting to me."
