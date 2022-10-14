As Hastings continues to work to bolster its housing stocks, the community looks to apply for $1 million in rural workforce housing funds to aid that development.
The Nebraska Legislature approved $32 million for the third phase of rural workforce housing funds. Phase one was $7 million. Phase two was $10 million.
Michael Krings, executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., talked about those funds at the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday, requesting funds from the Hastings Utilities economic development incentive fund.
Utility board members voted 3-0 to recommend authorizing up to $500,000 from the economic development incentive fund as the local match for the rural workforce housing funds. Board members Jeannette Dewalt and Mark Hemje were absent.
The maximum request amount is $1 million.
The matching amount has dropped to 50% compared to a 100% match in phase one and two.
City officials learned April 30, 2018, Hastings was among Nebraska communities to receive phase one LB518 Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act funds. Hastings received $850,000.
Those funds were matched 100% by Hastings Utilities, plus $100,000 by HEDC.
Since that time there have been six different projects funded or committed that benefited from $2.7 million in rural workforce housing funds — including funds paid back by developers — which resulted in 200 housing units completed and $23 million in private investment.
Krings expects application for the funds to open any day.
“Obviously, we as a community think it’s in our best interest to pursue those funds, and we would be eligible even though we have received those funds in the past,” he said.
He said he doesn’t know when the application period will open and for how long.
Hastings Utilities established an economic development incentive fund of $5.5 million in 2011. It currently has a balance of $1.513 million.
Matching funds could come from other sources, as well, in addition to the economic development incentive fund.
Hastings applied for phase two funds and didn’t get them. The Community Redevelopment Authority had committed at that time to contribute to the local match.
All types of housing would be eligible for those funds, including infill housing to establish housing on vacant lots in established neighborhoods.
Krings said this is a way to support growth of the community.
Utility Board Chairman Bill Hitesman said the goal is to get more spinning utility meters in Hastings.
“To attract industry, you have to have housing for workforce,” he said. “We can’t have a good shot at attracting industry if we don’t have housing.”
He did express concerns about replenishing economic development incentive fund monies.
City Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who is a Utility Board liaison and is vice president of Hastings HVAC, said the housing shortage is very real.
“Long story short, if we don’t do something with those funds even to help the existing manufacturers in our area, there will be less big meters spinning in the future, too,” he said.
Hartmann said Hastings HVAC “leaves work on the table every day” due to a shortage of employees.
A 2021 housing study showed a current need of 1,095-1,321 housing units, most of which would be rentals.
Krings said there is an entire process for developers to go through to receive a portion of the rural workforce housing loan funds, including a lengthy application showing the request and the private investment involved.
An application review committee composed of city and HEDC officials looks at and discusses the potential of application and funding level. The application review committee makes a recommendation to the HEDC board of directors.
HEDC makes the decision because HEDC is the fiscal agent of the rural workforce housing fund.
State and matching funds would contribute to the local rural workforce housing fund.
“As they continue to come back in, we continue to loan them out,” Krings said.
This is a loan, he said.
“We don’t give money away,” he said. “This is not a forgivable deal. Everything is a loan, so all those funds come back in.”
Also during the meeting, Brian Strom, HU manager of customer accounts, provided a utility rate changes overview. The utility rates were updated when the Hastings City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget on Sept. 27.
Rate increases include 3% for electric, 8% for natural gas and 5% for water, plus surcharges for industrial pollution control customers bringing waste directly to the Pollution Control Center and industrial customers with waste that requires intensive treatment.
Of the rate increases, 2% of the electric rate increase and 5% of the gas rate increases are supplemental rate increases, which are in addition to cost-of-service rate increases for those respective utility services based on studies conducted in 2020.
For each electric and gas services, $2 million in rate stabilization funds will be used. That amount is nearly three times the $723,200 anticipated to come from the 2% electric supplemental rate increase and more than five times the $365,000 anticipated to come from the 5% gas supplemental rate increase.
Strom said the gas rate increase is representative of increases in the gas market.
A residential consumer living in the city of Hastings using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity will see an electric bill increase of $2.90 per month, from $101.10 to $104.00.
A small commercial consumer in the city using 3,000 kwh of electricity will see an electric bill increase from $300.85 to $312.40. This is an increase of $11.55 per month.
A residential consumer using 120 ccf of gas will see a gas bill increase from $83.26 to $132.13. This is an increase of $48.87 per month.
A small commercial consumer using 500 ccf of gas will see a gas bill increase from $335.14 to $539.98. This is an increase of $204.84 per month.
A residential consumer using 6 ccf of water will see a water bill increase from $22.37 to $23.77. This is an increase of $1.40 per month.
A small commercial consumer using 50 ccf of water will see a water bill increase from $102.63 to $107.12. This is an increase of $4.49 per month.
