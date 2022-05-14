One local resource is working to equip families and child care providers with the tools they need to increase learning opportunities for young children.
Wendy Keele, Sixpence program coordinator in Hastings, spoke about Sixpence and child care challenges in Hastings during a Hastings League of Women Voters Zoom presentation on Friday.
The program serves children 3 years old and younger, and their families.
“We want our young children exposed to as much language and interaction and new things as we can because that’s when the brain is taking it all in,” she said.
According to its website, Sixpence was established in 2006 when major state agencies and private philanthropy came together to create an endowment providing sustainable funding for high-quality early learning opportunities targeting Nebraska’s youngest children at risk.
Hastings has received a Sixpence Family Engagement/Home-Based Services grant for seven years. These programs match families with skilled professionals trained to model and coach parents in high-quality, developmentally positive interactions with their youngest children.
Family engagement professionals are trained in early education practice, are skilled in assessing and addressing specific developmental challenges in young children, and help parents grow as effective, resilient caregivers and teachers.
For the last four years, Hastings has received a Sixpence Center-Based Early Care and Education Services grant.
These centers follow proven curricula, emphasize parent involvement, maintain appropriate adult-to-child ratios and reflect professional requirements for staff similar to those endorsed by the Nebraska Department of Education. Center-based programs funded through Sixpence offer part- and full-day care throughout the academic year and participate in Step Up to Quality, Nebraska’s childcare quality and rating system.
Keele pointed out children spend more time in child care settings than they do with their families most days.
“So we know how important quality care is,” she said.
It’s important for child care providers to interact with the young children on a level to help them develop critical thinking skills and strengthen social-emotional bonding.
Sixpence in Hastings currently is working with three centers and three in-home providers serving about 150 children 6 weeks to 3 years old.
Participating care centers have to be licensed and be able to take subsidized children.
In Hastings, the family-engagement Sixpence program focuses on teen parents.
“What we’re always trying to do is increase the parent’s knowledge so they understand developmentally where their child should be at different stages,” Keele said.
The parent has to understand she or he is the child’s first, primary teacher.
“So you need to take on that responsibility and understand all the wonderful things you’re going to benefit from that, but also some of the responsibilities you have,” she said.
Participating families need to have at least one of five factors: below federal poverty levels, premature birth, English is not the primary language, parents who are younger than 20, or parents who have not finished high school.
Most teen parents meet multiple factors.
Even in Hastings, child care in Hastings can be quite expensive. Keele said at a child care center the average is $200 per week per child.
With multiple children in child care, that cost continues to increase.
“If you have a minimum-wage job or even the two of you have lower-income jobs, they’re having a hard time meeting those expenses,” she said.
Keele also is helping coordinate an initiative in the Hastings area called Communities for Kids, which partners with public and private entities to support and coordinate planning for access to high-quality early care and education for all children birth through age 8.
The initiative is a community-based engagement process designed to assist in the development of right-sized solutions for communities selected to participate in the program. Over a two-year period, selected communities will increase the focus on opportunities and challenges they are facing with enhancing and expanding child care opportunities.
Communities for Kids is working to disseminate information about the needs of child care and why it is so important to have quality care that is licensed.
“What we want to see childcare centers who are able to put in extra staff in those classrooms,” she said.
Centers want to do that but can’t afford it.
“We have to figure out how do we lower the cost of child care to be more affordable for families for their children, and yet we don’t sacrifice quality, and in those ways we want to increase that quality of care,” she said.
Efforts include looking to see if large-scale employers would back a care initiative, or if funding is available from different kinds of foundations.
“What can we do to alleviate the stress on the families but increase the quality of care?” she said.
