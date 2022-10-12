Two Grand Island women are in the running to join the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Danielle Helzer and Sherry Jones are candidates for the District 6 seat, which is currently held by Maureen Nickels. Nickels served two terms on the board and isn't seeking another term.
District 6 includes Adams, Antelope, Boone, Buffalo, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Knox, Merrick, Nance, Pierce, Thurston, Wayne and Wheeler counties.
Helzer
Helzer is a former teacher hoping to bring her perspective from various schools and colleges in Nebraska to the board.
She was born and raised in Nebraska, growing up in Crete and then Columbus. She went to a Catholic elementary school before going to a public high school.
Helzer graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in language arts education. She earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2012. In 2020, she completed a master’s degree in social justice and theology from Kilns College.
She has taught English at a variety of high schools for eight years, including Perkins County High School in Grant, Ogallala High School, Gretna High School and Omaha Burke High School.
She served as co-director of the Nebraska Writing Project from 2012-16, and facilitated graduate-level courses for teachers at UNL and at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She worked part time as a writing coach at Central Community College in Grand Island and Hastings until 2019, and began working in the nonprofit sector in 2018.
She and her husband, Nate, moved to Grand Island in 2015. They have four children.
Helzer said she decided to enter the race for the state Board of Education to advocate for teachers to have a voice, as well as to promote education for all students. She feels her time spent teaching in rural, suburban and urban schools gives her a well-rounded view of issues facing each.
“I have some really great diverse experiences that would lend well to a holistic approach,” she said.
She also believes the state Board of Education needs to have more transparency. If elected, she plans to hold monthly Zoom meetings to get feedback from the public.
“I think it’s paramount to do things like that to keep stakeholders informed,” she said.
One of the main issues she sees facing the education system is trying to keep teachers. She said the state Board of Education should examine ways to support, retain and recruit educators.
“A good teacher will have an incredible impact on students,” she said. “One of the things we need to do is identify barriers. We have to ask ourselves why people don’t want to go into teaching.”
Helzer also is concerned with maintaining mental health support in schools. While she is grateful the federal government has provided funds to help schools address mental health concerns from the pandemic, she is concerned with what happens at schools once those funds dry up.
“Those mental health issues aren’t going away,” she said. “We have to make sure we are continuing to provide for our students and staff mental health support in school.”
Jones
Jones wants to bring conservative values to the state Board of Education. The former teacher was convinced by friends to run for the position after they wrote in her name for the 2018 election.
She was raised on a farm in eastern Nebraska, the middle child of five. Jones attended a public school for grades kindergarten through eighth and then went to a parochial school through her high school years.
Jones attended Kearney State College and graduated with a degree in special education K-12 and special vocational needs 6-12. She later earned a master's degree in elementary and secondary school counseling.
In 1984, she began teaching at Grand Island Public Schools, where she worked for 35 years.
During the first 20 years, she taught special education and sixth-grade language arts at Walnut Junior High.
In 2004, she became a school counselor, serving at Engleman, Starr, Gates and Stolley Park elementary schools.
Jones retired in 2018.
She and her husband, Steve, have four adult children with six grandchildren.
Jones said some of her friends told her they had written in her name on the ballot for the state Board of Education in 2018, which planted the seed for her 2022 campaign.
When the issue of comprehensive sex education standards brought the state board into the forefront of conversation in March 2021, she was concerned with the direction the board was headed.
“I believe comprehensive sex education sexualizes our children, confuses them, may lead them to make decisions they may come to regret, may lead them to make behavior choices which lead to physical and emotional health risks, and undermines parental decision-making,” she said.
Jones decided to run for the state board to prevent the standards from being included in the group’s offerings to schools.
She said staff shortages are one of the most pressing issues in the state. She said the board needs to look at reciprocity requirements for teachers coming to Nebraska from other states. She said it should be easier for teachers from outside the state to become certified in local classrooms.
The board also should look at why teachers are leaving the profession, she said. Former teachers have told Jones that some of the main reasons to leave include expectations set too high and student behaviors.
Jones wants to find ways to support public schools, private schools and homeschooling.
“I want to be a voice for all forms of education,” she said.
