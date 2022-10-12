p09-24-22YWCschoolBoardForum.jpg
Buy Now

Danielle Helzer, running for State Board of Education, District 6, answers questions during a candidate forum moderated by Belva Junker (right) of the Hastings League of Women Voters.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Two Grand Island women are in the running to join the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Danielle Helzer and Sherry Jones are candidates for the District 6 seat, which is currently held by Maureen Nickels. Nickels served two terms on the board and isn't seeking another term.

0
0
0
0
0