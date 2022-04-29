Editor’s note: This is the first in a pair of articles about candidates for the Adams County Sheriff race. A feature about incumbent sheriff John Rust is scheduled for Monday’s edition of the Tribune.
Brian Hessler, former captain with the Hastings Police Department, hopes to take the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to the next level as he campaigns to become the next sheriff.
The 44-year-old says the department has dedicated and hard-working staff, but an outside set of eyes can find small adjustments to make it more effective.
“I’ll bring a fresh perspective and a lot of business experience to the table to improve operations and make a good agency great,” he said. “There’s always efficiencies that can be found if you look at them creatively and with a sound business mind.”
He has four main areas in which he believes he can help the agency grow: improving transparency, advancing technology and professional resources, enhancing training for deputies, and promoting community outreach and partnerships.
As public relations officer for the Hastings Police Department, Hessler saw the importance of being engaged with the public. He wants to improve operational transparency and be engaged with the media to keep them apprised of major cases the department is investigating.
He pointed to the fatal crash that killed two teenagers in February on the outskirts of Hastings. While preserving the integrity of the investigation is crucial, he said, the department could have done a better job of keeping the public informed.
“Community members have a desire and need to know what’s happening in their communities,” he said. “In today’s age, there has to be transparency.”
As part of that transparency, Hessler believes the department needs to move toward the use of body cameras. Deputies are in a dangerous line of work, but he said body cameras can protect officers and provide accountability.
“Body cameras are vitally important, not only for officer safety but for public safety,” he said. “In-car cameras only see one perspective.”
He said the department needs to invest in other technology and resources such as upgraded communications equipment and real-time mapping systems.
To best use those technological advancements, the department can enhance its training program beyond the basics of firearms, tactics and driving. Other crucial training areas include implicit bias training, leadership training, crime scene investigations/forensics training and mental health first aid.
“People have to be trained to use those tools effectively,” Hessler said. “Unless training is regular, consistent and relevant, then we’re setting up those staff members to fail.”
Hessler wants to promote community outreach and partnerships by reaching out to schools or nonprofit agencies in the communities served by the department and find ways for deputies to interact with citizens outside of service calls.
He plans to create a platform where deputies feel empowered to be involved in the community and foster relationships with the public.
“I want deputies to feel like they can do that,” he said. “We should encourage and promote those community involvements. I think these community partnerships are worth promoting and enhancing.”
Law enforcement has been a lifelong ambition for Hessler, a Nebraska native who has called Hastings home for the last 17 years.
Once he turned 21, he started to apply at police departments in western Nebraska. He started his career in 1999 at the Scottsbluff Police Department. He also worked at departments in Gering and Morrill before moving to Hastings in 2005.
He joined the Hastings Police Department and held various roles in the department, working his way up to Administrative Services Division Commander. He left the department to start his own business in 2019.
Hessler sees becoming Adams County Sheriff as the next step in his career.
“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “It’s something I really want to do.”
Hessler and his wife, Anne, have three children.
The Hesslers own two small businesses in downtown Hastings. ABBC Restorations is a property restoration business that purchases and restore properties. Nourish Fitness and Training is a personal training business to help people make healthy choices.
Hessler faces incumbent Adams County Sheriff John Rust in the primary election on May 10. Due to the only candidates being Republican, the race essentially will be decided in the primary election.
Since it is a partisan race, only voters registered as Republican will be allowed to vote on the ticket.
Hessler’s campaign website is www.hesslersheriff.com.
“I see this as a way for me to give back to Hastings and Adams County as a whole,” Hessler said. “I’ve got 20 years in, but I’ve got another 20 left to give.”
