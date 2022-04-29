Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to light rain overnight. Low 44F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to light rain overnight. Low 44F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.