Hastings High School graduate Everett Inbody has been inducted into the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal Hall of Fame.
Inbody, a former Chief Judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, received the honor in October during the group’s annual conference in Boston, Mass.
“I was totally surprised and humbled,” Inbody said. “It came out the blue as far as I was concerned. I was honored they selected me.”
The Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal was founded in 1980 and promotes the improvement of the administration of justice, rules and methods of procedure, and the organization and operation of intermediate appellate courts.
Inbody continues active participation in the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal, serving on several committees, and is an ambassador for Nebraska and the Court of Appeals.
He has serviced the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal in various capacities. He was the Resolution-Historian Chair from 2013-2021. He was a member of the Annual Conference Committee from 2018-2020. He was the Coordinator for the Great Educational Moments (GEMS) program from 2019-2021.
He was the Chair of the Retirement Committee from 2018-2020. He served on the Administration of Justice Committee from 2007-2021, serving as Chair from 2017-2021.
Inbody graduated from Hastings High School in 1963.
He began his law career as a deputy county attorney following his graduation from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1970. He later joined the law firm of Haessler & Sullivan in Wahoo where he became partner.
Inbody was appointed as a judge in the Fifth Judicial District in 1986. He was elevated to the Nebraska Court of Appeals in 1995 and served as the Chief Judge from 2004-2014.
He served on the Nebraska Court of Appeals for for 22 years and retired in December 2017.
Inbody said he felt fortunate to be part of an outstanding class at Hastings High School.
“I think that foundation got me going and I appreciate everything Hastings High School did for me,” he said.
