Despite struggling with behavioral problems in elementary school and middle school, Joshua Torres turned his academic career around after he started at Hastings High School and later became student council president for the Class of 2023.

At his graduation ceremony on Sunday, Torres shared a story about English teacher Brett Erickson sitting him down and convincing him of the importance of education.

p05-15-23HHSgrad1.jpg
Hastings High graduates Kara Kennard and Miranda Vizoso-Marino perform with the chamber choir during the commencement ceremony Sunday.
p05-15-23HHSgrad2.jpg
Lavon Handler receives his diploma from superintendent Jeff Schneider Sunday during Hastings High commencement.
