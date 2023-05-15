Despite struggling with behavioral problems in elementary school and middle school, Joshua Torres turned his academic career around after he started at Hastings High School and later became student council president for the Class of 2023.
At his graduation ceremony on Sunday, Torres shared a story about English teacher Brett Erickson sitting him down and convincing him of the importance of education.
Following the heart-to-heart discussion, Torres said he started to take a broader view of the world.
He quoted a Roman philosopher named Marcus Tullius Cicero, “Not unto ourselves alone are we born,” and began to incorporate that into his life.
“As members of the human race, we are not here to serve ourselves,” he said.
Torres gave the welcome address at Sunday’s HHS graduation.
He interviewed six of his classmates and they took away three main concepts from high school: Personal growth and development, appreciation for everyone who assisted the graduates in their high school years, and progression as individuals.
Leaders in various departments within the school selected eight senior students from this year’s class of 254 graduates to speak at the graduation ceremony.
Speakers included Anna Brant, Cameron Brumbaugh, Brooke Donner, Miranda Vizoso-Marino, Ronan O’Connell, Jimmy Truong, Kevin Vuong and Ian Waite.
Principal Jeffery Linden said factors in their selection included displaying outstanding character and effort, overcoming tremendous obstacles and displaying excellence in their department.
Anna Brant shared three family rules that could be applicable to her fellow students.
First, she said Mom is always right, which had been proven time and again.
The second is that people can’t control life but they can control how they react to it. She said the best way to respond is with a positive attitude.
She learned the third rule when her father was hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Live in the moment,” she said. “We should be thankful for each day given to us.”
Cameron Brumbaugh said that when he had a broken jaw, he ended up on a liquid diet for six weeks
“Life always finds a way to bring you down,” he said. “Be resilient.”
Though it may feel like failure, he said every challenge is an opportunity to grow.
Brooke Donner pointed to the milestone the class completed together after spending the last four years in high school, the first of which ended in a global pandemic.
Just as her life was getting back to normal, her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer, but she continued to make it to most of the activities Donner and her siblings attended.
Through trials, she looked to her mother for inspiration.
“We celebrate this moment not just for ourselves, but for everyone who helped us get here,” she said.
Miranda Vizoso-Marino wasn’t in a hurry to grow up. She said she used training wheels on her bicycle until she was 10. She waited to learn to drive until age 17.
She described a bittersweet feeling at graduation as she moves into adulthood.
“Everything will change as we grow up, that is a given,” she said. “My best advice is to let yourself be happy.”
After being asked to speak at graduation, Ronan O’Connell said he didn’t know if he would be able to come up with anything that hadn’t already been included in other speeches.
“After today, we move onto the ‘real world,’” he said. ”I use air quotes because where have we been up until now?”
He asked his classmates to believe in their potential, even when they fail.
“To experience growth, you must fail,” he said. “To truly live, you must be yourself.”
Jimmy Truong said that the students’ success wouldn’t have been possible without the support provided by the school administration, faculty and family over the years.
He especially pointed out the teachers of core classes who worked to provide the education students needed to graduate.
“I hope everyone realizes there is someone special who helped you get here today,” he said.
Kevin Vuong used the word adaptable to describe the Class of 2023. He pointed to a theory from Charles Darwin that it’s not the strongest of a species that will survive, but the most adaptable.
“We need people to be adaptable and stay true to your values,” he said.
Ian Waite noted that everyone has experienced their own adversities. He said people learn through those challenges and can use that adversity to transform themselves.
“Think back to a time when things weren’t going so well,” he said. “Adversity has molded you into the person you are today.”
