With each passing day, fewer and fewer members of the Greatest Generation remain.
For that reason, Kevin and Charlotte Endorf saw the need to educate about World War II, so history is less likely to be repeated in the future.
The Endorfs, historians and authors from the northeastern Nebraska town of Magnet, shared during a presentation Saturday afternoon at the Hastings Museum the stories of five Nebraskans who experienced, at different magnitudes, the pre- and post-effects of World War II.
“I knew it was an important subject,” Charlotte said.
They told the stories of Hella Bauer, Arland Praeuner, Bud Bridges, David Kaufmann and Erma Lee.
The program given Saturday, “KIND Nebraskans,” is one of five presentations the Endorfs give through Humanities Nebraska. The public feedback they receive informs future presentations.
“That’s how I always make my connections,” Charlotte said.
She said she received several other World War II connections after her presentation on Saturday. She tries to conduct follow-up interviews whenever she’s in the area.
“The World War II people, when I first initially started trying to talk to them they didn’t want to tell you,” she said. “Now that we’re getting to pretty much the end of their lives, they are talking.”
The Endorfs were joined by 79 audience members Saturday at the museum’s Abbott Room. That figure is about triple the typical audience for a Humanities Nebraska presentation at the museum before the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The Endorfs developed KIND Nebraskans during the pandemic.
“I had an inkling, when COVID started, that we were really going to need something like this,” she said. “The Humanities did, too. It’s obvious. When you start packing rooms when there’s still a threat of COVID, there’s interest. That thrills me.”
Of the Endorfs’ five KIND Nebraskans subjects, only Bauer is still alive. Born in Germany in 1931, she was 7 during Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass in Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Jewish-owned stores, buildings and synagogues were destroyed.
“She remembers vividly the night of the broken glass,” Kevin said. “It was very demoralizing for the Jewish people.”
Decades later, Bauer still feels badly that she didn’t stand up for a Jewish girl in her class who was teased. The girl and her mother later disappeared.
Following World War II, Bauer came to Nebraska when she saw in a newspaper advertisement that the Catholic priest in Tilden needed a housekeeper.
Her mother and sister strongly encouraged her to go to America.
She arrived in America in July 1, 1952.
Praeuner was from Battle Creek.
He died Jan. 5, 2021 when he was 94.
He had attended one of the Endorfs’ presentations about the North Platte Canteen. The Endorfs interviewed him right before the pandemic began.
A sailor, Praeuner helped the Japanese effort to clean up after the nuclear bombs.
Among the facts the Endorfs found fascinating was that at 11,000 degrees the bombs were hot enough to melt concrete.
While meeting with Praeuner, the Endorfs learned about Bud Bridges. Bridges also lived in Battle Creek, dying in 2006 at the age of 90.
Bridges was drafted into the U.S. Army. He used to speak about World War II and his presentation materials were given to the library in Battle Creek after his death.
Charlotte went there to get a copy of Bridges’ presentation while visiting Praeuner. The materials were quite exhaustive.
“I’m thinking ‘Lord, what’s my bill going to be?’ ” Charlotte said she thought while librarians made copies.
Bridges started an ice delivery business and married his wife, Norma, in 1937.
“She was a tough, determined woman,” Kevin said.
In the Army, Bridges earned $50 per month, $21 of which went to Norma’s father for housing.
While serving in Europe, Bridges narrowly escaped death when the vehicle he was traveling in was bombed.
He also spent time in a couple different POW camps, losing all his teeth due to a lack of nutrition and the conditions he experienced.
Kaufmann was born in 1875 in Germany and died in 1969 in Grand Island.
Charlotte read a book about Kaufmann titled “Doorway to Freedom” someone left in her own Little Free Library.
Kaufmann migrated to New York City in 1903.
He couldn’t speak English but learned quickly living with a non-German-speaking family.
While in New York City on a buying trip, Nebraska retailer Samuel “Bud” Wolbach recruited Kaufmann to return back to Grand Island with him.
While Kaufmann initially was homesick, he learned to love Grand Island.
He opened his own store in 1906.
As he became prosperous, Kaufmann also sponsored many Jewish immigrants to settle in Nebraska. He changed at least 80 families dramatically through his sponsorships.
Charlotte said Holocaust scholars know of no other individual who sponsored more Jews.
Lee worked for Kaufmann.
The Endorfs titled their presentation “KIND Nebraskans” after the story of KIND snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky who named his company after his father Roman, a Holocaust survivor.
The Endorfs encouraged audience members to do kind acts for those around them.
