OAK — A small Nuckolls County community at the confluence of several different historic trails is ready once again for a popular day of re-enactments.
The Oak Celebration will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event includes an antique tractor show, kids’ games, pioneer demonstrations, flea market, food shack and pit barbecue.
There will be live entertainment in the park throughout the day. Musician friends, including members of the band Free Beer and Chicken, will jam.
While the Oak Celebration includes activities similar to most small-town festivals’, the event, which occurs once every four years, is known most for an automobile tour of re-enactments of historic events from Native American warriors’ Little Blue River Raid of early August 1864.
Clayton “Fat” Johnston, who started the re-enactments, was a historian who knew all the history of the hostilities and had the dream to present it to the public. He organized the first one of these events in 1967, then died two months later.
“We were immersed in learning that history from a lot of people in the community at that time,” said Tom Jensen, treasurer of the Oak Celebration event. “That history always fascinated me and how hard everyone had it back then.”
Jensen said the re-enactments are about keeping history alive.
“It amazes me still to this day that this event is still popular,” he said. “We have to turn people away on the tours.”
Re-enactments start at 11 a.m., and go every hour on the hour. Four tours are guaranteed, and a fifth one is optional if there is enough interest.
The first stop is the Narrows. It was one of the few places on the Oregon Trail when wagons lined up single file due to the narrow space between the Little Blue River and the high bluff.
The Eubank family lived at the Narrows, and this is where six people were killed on Aug. 7, 1864, while Laura Roper, Lucinda Eubank and her two children were kidnapped.
The second stop, near the town once known as Angus, is the Little Blue Station. This is where three wagon trains carrying freight to the gold fields of Colorado were attacked by warriors.
Third will be the Emery stagecoach escape. Re-enactors will tell the story about how two days following the raids, Robert Emery skillfully turned around his stage when warriors were spotted ready to ambush.
Emery raced back three miles to the safety of a wagon train. He outran about 50 Cheyenne braves while suffering only minor injuries to himself. No one else was injured.
An Overland stagecoach will be used during this re-enactment.
Finally, the last stop will be Oak Grove where warriors underestimated the number of people who would be there. The Oak Grove Station — also known as the Comstock Ranch — was the largest of the ranches in the area, selling all kinds of wares to travelers as well as offering hot meals.
Two men were killed there, but as many as 20 others were able to hold off the estimated 40 Cheyenne who attacked. The surviving settlers escaped, and the next day the attackers returned and burned the buildings to the ground.
Descendants of the Eubank family put together a video providing background about the attack.
“It’s just an excellent presentation,” Jensen said.
The video is available in the air conditioning of the community church in Oak.
“That was really popular four years ago,” Jensen said. “My gosh, that church was packed for every one of those presentations. That was pretty cool.”
Through the internet, re-enactors have been able to find documents to verify the history that has been told for generations.
“There’s letters online from some of these people who were actually at these sites,” he said.
The area was part of the California Trail, Oregon Trail, Overland Trail and the Pony Express.
“That history is so rich just right in this stretch, really about from Fairbury to Deweese,” Jensen said. “This is where most of this history occurred.”
Jensen said the 200 local volunteers helping in various aspects of the Oak Celebration show a lot of dedication to the re-enactments.
One aspect that has gotten harder over the years is finding enough horses.
“To do these events properly, you have to have horses,” he said. “They were pretty abundant back in 1967, but the pickings are getting slimmer now as time goes on.”
The authentic Overland stagecoach used as part of the Emery story is a highlight this year.
“This year we made a huge effort that that got special treatment because it’s definitely been neglected the last few years,” he said.
Some of the events will be portrayed on the location where they actually occurred. While others will not, Jensen said, the tour will go by the historical marker for every site.
“The tour guides do a really good job of trying to keep people right on the Oregon Trail,” he said. “There are a lot of markers out there. There are a lot of sites that have been honored with these markers.”
Tour participants get a sense of how the trail meandered north of the Little Blue River.
When the re-enactments started, in the seven-mile stretch every site was re-enacted or someone read the history of the site.
“This is still probably going to be 2 ½ hours out of your day to go on the tour,” Jensen said. “Back in the early days you spent the better part of a day driving around the country.”
