As one downtown Hastings building is transformed into the future home for Queen City Interiors and Cardinal Construction, historic tax credits look to be part of the funding solution.
The Hastings City Council approved in 2022 a plan modification to Redevelopment Area Number No. 1, Corner Building Project, for the building at 701-709 W. First St.
Total anticipated project costs are about $1 million for construction and installation. Cost of tax-increment financing-eligible public improvements are estimated to be $212,000.
The redevelopment project area currently has an estimated valuation of $178,423. The proposed redevelopment will create an additional valuation of $770,886.
Developer Dave Rippe with Queen City Development said tax credits tie into the historic designation of downtown Hastings as a whole.
“The pursuit of historic tax credits over there is really just a part of the capital stack of that project,” he said. “Those buildings at 701 W. First St. are not individually listed on the historic registry, but they are considered to be contributing structures to the overall listing of downtown Hastings on the historic registry. When you go in and renovate historic structures as we intend to do at the corner of 701 W. First, if you do those renovations in coordination with the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office and the National Parks guidance they have on historic building preservation and renovation, there are the availability of federal and state historic tax credits.”
These tax credits, which follow parameters for qualifying historic preservation, aren’t commonly used in Hastings.
“It’s something we wanted to explore,” Rippe said. “Obviously, with interest rates escalating quickly and the cost of labor and cost of materials escalating quickly, it’s harder and harder to make projects work. We see that nationally. In order to help close the gap on the financial viability of a project, we have to look at all sources. In some instances that could be a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (which he used a different project). In some instances it could be tax-increment financing. In this particular instance, part of the capital stack is looking at the viability of federal and historic tax credits.”
Corner Building project participants have had discussions about what the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office would want the outside of the building to look like and what characteristics of the interior of the building need to be preserved.
Through involvement in a few development groups, Rippe has participated in renovating several buildings in downtown Hastings.
Maintaining the historical integrity of those buildings always was a priority.
“We want the buildings we’ve done to continue to contribute to the district downtown, but certainly to preserve the heritage of our community,” he said. “Sometimes that is a really tough balancing act of trying to understand how you can make buildings available and applicable for modern use, but still preserve some of that history.”
Components of that balancing act include the location of window openings and maintaining interior characteristics of the building such as wood floors or brick walls.
“Sometimes that’s a balancing act, but it’s part of the fun of these types of projects,” Rippe said.
