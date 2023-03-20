Michele Kimle with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Michele Kimle, a counselor at Hastings Middle School, poses with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona during a late January event for state School Counselor of the Year honorees in Washington, D.C.

 Courtesy

Michele Kimle believes she gets just as much or more out of working with her students as they get from her.

For the past 15 years, Kimle has served as a counselor at Hastings Middle School. She was honored in 2021 as the Nebraska Middle School Counselor of the Year and recently visited Washington, D.C., as the American School Counselor Association’s Nebraska School Counselor of the Year honoree.

0
0
0
0
0