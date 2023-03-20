Michele Kimle believes she gets just as much or more out of working with her students as they get from her.
For the past 15 years, Kimle has served as a counselor at Hastings Middle School. She was honored in 2021 as the Nebraska Middle School Counselor of the Year and recently visited Washington, D.C., as the American School Counselor Association’s Nebraska School Counselor of the Year honoree.
“I feel our kids are super resilient and they’re teaching me a lot about life,” Kimle said recently. “I don’t know how they’re managing everything. I think it would be really tough to be a teenager right now.”
At HMS, a counselor will follow the same group of students through all three years and see them develop from young nervous sixth-graders through the drama of seventh grade into confident eighth-graders.
“It’s pretty amazing in three years the changes that we see and the relationships we build with our students,” Kimle said. “We work with some pretty incredible families, too.”
However, just like with every aspect of adult lives in the last few years, the lives of middle school students are also a lot different than they were just a few years ago.
Kimle said the lessons she and the other counselors did in the past oftentimes aren’t relevant anymore and lessons are always changing to meet new demands on their students’ lives.
“We have to really up our game, and things are harder,” she said. “I feel like we’re learning on a daily basis on how to work with kids.”
Lessons in today’s school counselor world focus on topics like social media and vaping.
“I try to get on every major social media program so I know what kids are talking about because it’s so much a part of their vocabulary,” Kimle said.
Kimle is one of three counselors at HMS, working with Jill Hoppe and Stephanie Jacobson every day to help tackle the issues today’s middle school students face.
In the last two years, Kimle has had the opportunity to network with counselors from across Nebraska and around the United States, learning more about her own situation and those of others in her field.
Kimle said that after visiting with counselors from across the country while in Washington, she learned that her students are really fortunate to have three counselors at HMS.
“At HMS we really are doing some really good things,” she said. “That was the thing I learned from other state counselors: That it doesn’t look so good in other states.”
The American School Counselor Association recommends every school have one counselor for every 250 students, which is about the ratio at HMS. However, Kimle spoke to some counselors who oversee as many as 400- 700 students.
“It really did make me appreciate Hastings Public, which has really advocated for us since I started,” she said.
That discussion came as part of a roundtable forum with the top awarded school counselors from across the country during the two-day event in the nation’s capital.
Kimle’s road to Washington started back in October 2021 when HMS Assistant Principal Michael Nanfito told her he had nominated her for ASCA’s Nebraska Middle School Counselor of the Year honor.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is so cool. What an honor,’” she said. “Then I thought that would be the end of it.”
She filled out the necessary application paperwork and attending the Nebraska School Counselors Association conference the next month where she won the award. From there she went on to be named the Nebraska School Counselor of the Year after competing against the elementary and high school counselors of the year.
The event in which the winner from those three would be selected was slated for February 2022; however, COVID-19 outbreaks delayed that event until late April.
The night was a whirlwind on many levels for Kimle, who spent much of the evening with the other attendees in the lower level of The Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln while tornado sirens rang out across the city.
Then, when they announced the winner, there on the screen was Kimle’s school picture of her in a Tacocat shirt.
“They actually had my school picture from the yearbook, and it happened to be the year a bunch of us wore a Tacocat shirt, so it was a ridiculous picture, which is just middle school. It was perfect for what we do,” she said with a laugh.
After the program, they announced that Kimle would be attending the national event in Washington — something she didn’t even absorb until the car ride home that night.
“The whole journey was pretty incredible,” she said.
When it was announced in October that Kimle was not among the top five selected to compete for the National School Counselor of the Year, she breathed a sigh of relief.
“There was no more pressure,” she said. “I felt like it was a lot for me. I don’t love being in the limelight, so it was good.”
In late January, Kimle, her husband and son made the trip to Washington where Kimle attended two days of events before vacationing with her family in the capital city.
The first night there was a meet-and-greet where all of the attendees were able to just get together and talk. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona came over unexpectedly to welcome the group and gave a quick introduction.
The second day, Kimle said, all of the attendees were taken to the Department of Education where they had roundtable discussions about issues including staffing, pay and continuing education for educators.
Cardona came back and gave a formal speech before sitting down on the stage to have a “let’s get real” conversation with the counselors about what he and the department need to know. Conversation was on topics including caseloads and mental health.
“I think mental health is a big one of how do we help our kids and our educators right now. We’re in a slump, I would say,” Kimle said.
That evening brought a formal gala at Union Station where each of the recipients received their awards for their respective states.
While Kimle is humble about the award she received and said the other two counselors at HMS deserve as much credit as she does, she knows the important work middle school counselors do every day.
“I do think middle school is just a really tough time of our students’ lives, and for a lot of our parents, too,” Kimle said. “The parents are kind of in waters they’ve never been in before. Oftentimes they’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this kiddo,’ and we say, ‘Hang on for a little bit longer. I think it’s going to get better. Give us one more quarter.”
Some of the tools she hopes her students learn before the end of their time at HMS are to advocate for themselves and remember to celebrate the wins, big and small.
Kimle said some days can be hard with the struggles her students face and other days she can’t stop laughing.
“Middle school kids are so unpredictable and so funny. The things that come out of their mouths — I am laughing every day at something. A lot of times its ridiculous,” she said. “Every day is an exciting day.”
