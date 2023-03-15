Several youths were recognized as Hastings Middle School Students of the Week for the week ending March 2.
The students, listed by grade level and pod, are:
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
8A: Zara Osgood
8B: Sara Lehrling
7A: Jaquelyne Carrillo
7B: Alissa Warner
6A: Jayleigh Berney
6B: Lily Cleveland
