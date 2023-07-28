For Hastings educator Diane Biere, meeting kids where they are and then giving them the tools to succeed and build a greater world is what teaching is all about.
That concept has come to life in many ways, including teaching students to give back to charitable organizations while learning about research in English class and helping a student and her family to have a furnace to survive brutal Nebraska winters.
It is with all that in mind and more that Biere was named the winner of the 2023 Christa McAuliffe Prize for Courage and Excellence in Education through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
McAuliffe, a schoolteacher, was chosen to take part in a mission of the space shuttle Challenger but perished when the shuttle exploded in mid-air on Jan. 28, 1986.
“I am very, very grateful,” Biere said Thursday. “I am very thankful the university and people still are thanking teachers and thanking public service for the hard work because it takes a lot of hard work.
“And I liked the angle of this award not being solely on good teaching skills, but I like it had the angle of using courage as something because Christa McAuliffe was obviously very courageous in what she wanted to do for the United States. So I really liked that angle of this award that it focused on courage.”
Biere is an English writing teacher at Hastings Middle School, a position she has held since 2013. Prior to that, she was an English Language Learner teacher for 10 years at Longfellow Elementary and later Hastings Middle School.
It was former Hastings Middle School teacher Kristen Slechta who originally nominated Biere for the honor in 2022.
At the time, Biere said, she was going through some heavy personal issues with the recent death of her mother along with another heavy personal challenge in her family.
“My brain was still grieving and reeling from all of that, so I had also been nominated for teacher of the year for Hastings Public, so I had both of those at the same time,” Biere said. “It was really surreal when your mental state is just in a different world. Obviously I was extremely humbled and honored to be nominated for both of them. It was just a lot at one time.”
Biere didn't win the Christa McAuliffe Award in 2022 but was named Educator of the Year for Hastings Public Schools and was proud to carry that honor.
Then in April of this year, Biere said, she was notified she could requalify for the McAuliffe award so she resubmitted everything that Slechta had sent the year before. As it was in April, a very busy time in education, Biere said she sent off the paperwork and promptly forgot about it.
She received notification that she had been selected and would receive the award during Administrators’ Days, a conference for Nebraska school administrators, on July 28.
In order to nominate Biere, Slechta wrote a nomination letter and got letters from Biere’s former students, fellow teachers and community members all supporting the nomination.
Slechta spoke of the first time Biere visited her classroom to observe her ELL students in a seventh-grade science class.
“First, she was an adult modeling what it truly means to learn. She was attentive, asked questions, and challenged me to expand my approach to reach all learners,” Slechta wrote. “Second, she displayed irrefutable evidence that she cared for hers and all students. She believed in their abilities, my abilities, and the system at-large to serve students.”
It was during her time as an ELL teacher working with a group of siblings who had just moved to Hastings from Mexico after the sudden death of their parents that Biere really learned what it meant to meet students where they are and focus on them as a whole person and not just as a student.
She and the other teacher were working on teaching the students basic words and it was after teaching them the work vacuum that they discovered the children didn’t have a vacuum in their home.
“For me, I had to learn to never assume anything because at the time I thought surely everyone has a vacuum and then we got them a vacuum and that led to the family telling us they didn’t have a working furnace in their house,” Biere said.
The grandparents, who had gained custody of the children after their parents died, previously had lived in Arizona and moved to Hastings to be closer to other family.
They didn't understand the need for a furnace in their trailer home during the harsh winter months in Nebraska. Biere and her fellow teachers were able to work to get the family a furnace.
The lengthy packet of accolades also included a letter from former student Sadye Bell, talking about the way Biere educated students about helping others and then encouraged them to get involved.
The students were learning about Tanner’s Totes, a program started by a boy who, while visiting his dad in a hospital, would notice that little kids in the hospital were showered with gifts while the teenagers often didn’t receive much. So he started Tanner’s Totes as a way to provide gifts to older kids going through long-term medical treatments.
The students were interested in raising funds for the program, so Biere reached out to Tanner and his mother and found out they have a fundraising program set up where students are sent home with tubes of mini M&M candies. They get to eat the candies and bring the tube back filled with money to go toward the program.
“Of course the want to help the kids was already a big inspiration to raise money, but there were also prizes we could win,” Bell said. “Mrs. Biere had all of the students inspired, including me, because I brought in around $45, including 20 of my own dollars.”
Biere said she doesn’t remember how much money the students raised but that she was proud of all they had done.
Today she continues to do a similar program but has put the focus on a local program in Lincoln.
“I’ve said, ‘I want someone the kids can touch, someone who is reachable, someone who is doing positive things for society,' ” Biere said.
These are only two examples of all the things Biere has done to better the lives of her students and the world.
“A lot of people ask, ‘How do you relate to kids so well?’, and I think you have to look at them as an entire unit,” Biere said. “You have to look at them as a human being and understand who they’re related to and what struggles they’ve had in their past, and it all connects and it is all useful and meaningful. From there then take those steps with them.”
