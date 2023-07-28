p03-26-22HMSbiere2.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

In this file photo, Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year Diane Biere talks to her students about state testing March 23, 2022, in an English class at Hastings Middle School. Biere recently was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Christa McAuliffe Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

For Hastings educator Diane Biere, meeting kids where they are and then giving them the tools to succeed and build a greater world is what teaching is all about.

That concept has come to life in many ways, including teaching students to give back to charitable organizations while learning about research in English class and helping a student and her family to have a furnace to survive brutal Nebraska winters.

0
0
0
0
0