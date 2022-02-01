Hastings Middle School won the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Elementary Quiz Bowl Tuesday at the North Shore Assembly of God.
The contest included students in grades 4-6.
The Hastings Middle School Black team, coached by Mary Beave, won first place. Team members included Esther Allen-Pickett, Caleb Schukei, Kayden Bartunek, Vivienne Turner, Anakin Jarzynka, Harrison Welsch and Liberty Kimminau.
The Adams Central Blue team, coached by Carmyn Krabel, won second place. Team members included Harper Fish, Eli Brooks, Makenna Gregg, Ashton Kapustka, Gillian Reinhard and Stetson Fitzke.
The Sutton Red team, coached by Justine Anderson, won third place. Team members included Eli Ladehoff, Aniston Jasnoch, Camden Mau, Kellen Ebert, Everett Yost and Johnny Hajny.
