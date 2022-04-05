A proposed hog confinement operation at the southwest corner of Silver Lake Road and Osage Avenue received a positive recommendation from the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission, but not without concerns expressed by neighbors.
Commission members voted 7-0-1 during their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of the Tyler Fitzke Subdivision to the Adams County Board of Commissioners. Commission member Ron Sidlo abstained, and Brad Henrie was absent.
Father and son Elwyn and Tyler Fitzke presented the application subdividing a pivot corner. The finishing operation would include two buildings, each 50 feet by 213 feet, and each holding about 1,250 hogs.
Manure would be contained in an 8-foot-deep pit under the buildings. The manure would be injected from the hog confinement building directly into the surrounding quarter-section once a year.
The closest neighbor is half a mile to the west.
Elwyn Fitzke said deep-pit hog buildings don’t emit much odor.
“That’s one of the things that new technology and the way we build buildings has done, is greatly reduce the odor coming off the building,” he said.
Probably the biggest odor event will be when the manure is applied once a year. Elwyn Fitzke said the manure application would take one to two days.
Construction on the hog confinement buildings is scheduled to begin May 1.
Neil Kort of Blue Hill, owner of adjacent farm ground, said he opposed the project and expressed concern about the odor.
Kort said there are 15 farm families within a 1½-mile radius of the operation who are opposed to the project.
“These are not junk homes,” he said. “They are nice places. These people live out there. They don’t want it to smell like a hog farm.”
He said he was concerned about death loss of the hogs.
Tyler Fitzke said he anticipated a 2%-3% death loss.
“We’re concerned,” Kort said. “The whole neighborhood is upset.”
A handful of neighbors spoke during the meeting, expressing concern about the potential smell.
Neighbor Jake Tenhoff said Tyler Fitzke was very responsive to Tenhoff’s concerns.
“I am not against somebody trying to make a living in agriculture,” Tenhoff said. “It’s an ag area. I hope if this goes through and it doesn’t stink then so be it. I told (Tyler Fitzke) if I got to smell manure a couple weeks here and a couple weeks there then so be it.”
When it comes to dead hogs, Fitzke said he had two on-site options: rendering and composting.
Instead, Fitzke said he plans to use his pickup truck to take dead hogs to a compost site near his home in the Fairfield area.
Zoning administrator Judy Mignery reminded commission members they were voting on the subdivision, not the use.
Even if the ground wasn’t subdivided, the Fitzkes still could put the hog confinement operation there because the proposed operation would be small enough in size that it is a permitted use in the agriculture district.
In other business, the commission members:
- Unanimously recommended approval of the Watkins Subdivision. Applicant Thomas Bramble plans to subdivide 3.498 acres near his home at 3685 W. Prairie Lake Road to allow his son-in-law and daughter to construct a house.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the Jacobitz Family Farms Subdivision. Applicant Jacobitz Family Farms would like to subdivide 8.225 acres at 1970 S. Holstein Ave.
