Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved several agenda items to start the new term.
Members cast a unanimous ballot for Lee Hogan to continue serving as chairman and voted 6-0-1 to appoint Chuck Neumann to continue serving as vice chairman. Neumann abstained.
In other business, board members:
- Unanimously approved the following banks as Adams County depositories: Wells Fargo, Heritage Bank, Pinnacle Bank, Adams County Bank, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Five Points Bank, US Bank, Heartland Bank, MNB, Union Bank, Home Federal of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved authorizing the county treasurer to deposit funds with Wells Fargo, Heritage Bank, Adams County Bank, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Five Points Bank, MNB, US Bank, Heartland Bank, Union Bank and Home Federal of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved giving consent to the county treasurer to deposit 100% of capital stock and surplus in any of the depository banks named, and said deposits to be protected by bonds and securities as required by law.
- Unanimously approved designating the Hastings Tribune as the legal newspaper for Adams County and the Adams County website; www.adamscounty.org, for the publication of notices of meetings, public bids, county board agendas and county board minutes.
- Unanimously approved the 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting calendar.
- Unanimously approved the formal appointment for 2023 of County Highway Superintendents Greg Anderson and Greg Schmidt.
- Unanimously approved authorizing payment of $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to CASA of South Central Nebraska to aid in the purchase of the former Hastings Public Schools administration building at 1924 W. A St., for $466,000. The county board authorized the allotment of ARPA funds in May 2022 contingent on CASA getting the building.
- Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on the interlocal cooperative act agreement Compact for Apprehension of Narcotics Dealers and Offenders.
