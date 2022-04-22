The Hastings Museum opens a Holocaust documentary on Saturday that is especially salient given current world events and will include a guest speaker following the showing on April 28.
“Who Will Write Our History” is a 90-minute documentary film about Emanuel Ringelblum and the Oyneg Shabes Archive, the secret archive he created and led in the Warsaw Ghetto. The film is based on the book of the same name by historian Samuel Kassow.
Adrien Brody, who won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in “The Pianist,” has the voiceover role of Ringelblum, the hero of the story. Three-time Academy Award nominee Joan Allen is the voice of Rachel Auerbach, the film’s narrator.
“Who Will Write Our History” will be shown six times at the museum: 6:15 p.m. April 23, 5:15 p.m. April 24, 6:30 p.m. April 28, 6:15 p.m. April 29, 6:15 p.m. April 30 and 5:15 p.m. May 1.
Becky Tideman, director of marketing for the Hastings Museum, is excited for “Who Will Write Our History.”
“I am always on the troll for good documentaries that we can book,” she said. “This one is a great one.”
Nancy Spielberg, sister of Steven Spielberg, is a producer on the film.
“That made my eyes pop,” Tideman said. “(The film) was really well received.”
This is an event that has been affected by the pandemic.
Tideman booked the film two years ago, then it got canceled, then it was rebooked, then it was got canceled.
“This time as we were coming out of the pandemic we said, ‘Not only is it not going to get canceled, but we’re really back’ and the timing couldn’t be better,” she said. “We had always hoped it could be in April.”
April 28 is Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. On April 28 the film will be followed by a live virtual conversation with Holocaust survivor George Elbaum organized through Omaha’s Institute of Holocaust Education.
That presentation is free, following the price of admission to see the film.
George Elbaum was born in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 20, 1938, one year before Hitler invaded Poland and spurred the outbreak of World War II. Within weeks, Elbaum’s father was called to serve in the army and never returned.
Acutely aware of the danger she and her son were in, Elbaum’s mother dyed her hair blond and purchased the documents of a Catholic woman who had died.
In 1942, she smuggled Elbaum out of the Warsaw ghetto before paying various Polish Catholic families to hide and raise him. Elbaum was reunited with his mother in 1945. She was the only other surviving member of his family.
They immigrated to the United States in 1949.
“The sad reality of what’s going on on the world’s stage has made it all the more relevant, as well — what the people in the Ukraine are going through,” Tideman said. “Gosh, it sure seems to have some similarities to what this film depicts.”
The Polish connection also is poignant.
“Poland is where this film takes place, in the Warsaw Ghetto,” Tideman said.
Poland has taken in nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of that war.
“All of those things made us say, ‘Gosh, this is the right time for this,’ ” she said.
Russanne Hoff, curator of education for the Hastings Museum, has visited with Elbaum.
“Russanne has assured me, she said ‘Becky, it was the most insightful hour of my month,’ “ Tideman said. “She said he was just ‘informative, hopeful, reflective and educational.’ ”
Elbaum will speak after “Who Will Write Our History” on April 28, sharing his story, his thoughts about “Who Will Write Our History” and answering questions. His virtual presentation will be recorded and most likely eventually will be available on the museum’s website or YouTube channel.
When it comes to virtual presentations, Tideman said the museum has made great advances recently.
The museum just did a private booking for a local book club with a video conference with CNN journalist John Avlon.
“My mother sat in the back row of that conversation without having a mic, asked a question in a normal voice and the speaker heard it,” Tideman said. “We are very well set up for this, and that’s a neat thing for the community to know, as well. A lot of the attendees at that private event were shocked. They said, ‘We felt like we were in the room with this guy.’ ”
The museum has other programming scheduled in the days following Elbaum’s presentation.
Descendants of DeWitty
The Descendants of DeWitty will give a presentation 2 p.m. April 30 at the museum.
Speakers stand near portraits of their ancestors and perform vignettes in costume as their family members.
DeWitty, the largest African-American homestead settlement in Nebraska, was in Cherry County, 10 miles northwest of Brownlee.
“We’re pleased to be able to connect that to them and not in a presentation-style program,” Tideman said. “This is more of a reenactment and we’re really excited about that.”
This Humanities Nebraska presentation is rescheduled from January.
“We had many community members who were excited about that, so we hope they are aware that it is rescheduled and we hope to get their attention to come on back in because that is a free event and we feel great about that being able to bring that kind of programming here,” she said.
History on Foot
Then, from 2-4 p.m. on May 1, Hoff and Curtis Gosser, museum curator of exhibits, will lead a History on Foot tour around Hastings’ Heartwell Park neighborhood. A free-will donation will be taken.
The tour will include snippets about famous residents, historic homes and fun factoids.
Historic photos of the highlighted buildings will be available to participants who have wifi-capable mobile devices such as a smartphone.
Organizers want tour participants to know there isn’t a lot of seating along the tour and currently there are no restrooms available at the park.
Jennifer Brosz, wife of museum Curator of Collections Dan Brosz, will provide insight for the tour. Jennifer Brosz has a background in architectural history and is a historic preservation and national register specialist.
The Adams County Historical Society helped with research for the Heartwell Park tour.
Tideman said having three programming opportunities in four days shows that museum employees are good stewards of their resources.
“To me, that makes me really proud,” she said. “It shows that the museum in one week, we’re doing something in our theater — both a film and bringing in a speaker virtually with ‘Who Will Write Our History.’ With Descendants of DeWitty we’re working with another partner, which is Humanities Nebraska, bringing Nebraska history here for free and then the walking tour is local history because it’s all about the Heartwell Park area.”
