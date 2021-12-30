A 37-year-old Holstein man has been accused of illegal firearm possession in Adams County Court.
Jeremy L. Hersh was charged Dec. 27, 2021, with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead scheduled a further hearing in the case for 9 a.m. on Jan. 7.
According the arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Holstein between Hersh and Dawn Shurigar.
Deputies investigated and determined a verbal argument turned physical. During the investigation, deputies learned Hersh had a firearm at the residence, though he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction.
