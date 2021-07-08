For a cappella group Home Free, performing as a country ensemble is a relatively recent shift.
Before Tim Foust joined the group full time in 2012, Home Free was an all-purpose a cappella group singing in a wide variety of styles, of which country was only a minor one.
Home Free will grace the stage of the Adams County Fairgrounds grandstand when it performs at Fairfest July 15 with special guest Whiskey Bent.
Tickets are available at adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
Home Free is a group of five vocalists: Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Foust and Adam Chance.
Home Free was formed in 2000 by Chris Rupp in Mankato, Minnesota, when some of its members were still in their teens.
The five founding members were brothers Chris and Adam Rupp, Matt Atwood, Darren Scruggs, and Dan Lemke. They took the band’s name from a boat owned by Atwood’s grandfather, who helped support the group financially in the early years.
The group began as a hobby for the singers, but they gradually gained in experience and popularity.
They had enough of a following by 2007 to pursue music full time. During this period, the Rupp brothers and Atwood formed the core of the group, with Atwood singing lead tenor.
The group competed in and won the fourth season of “The Sing-Off” on NBC in 2013.
Home Free sang an arrangement of Hunter Hayes’ “I Want Crazy” as the final competitive song, earning the group $100,000 and a recording contract with Sony.
With the additions of Foust and Brown, the group moved more in the direction of country and found that audiences responded well to it. Home Free had auditioned three times for “The Sing-Off” (without Foust and Brown) and not been accepted. When auditioning for the fourth season, group members made a conscious decision to style themselves as a country group.
Home Free released its first album under a major label, “Crazy Life,” in 2014.
It released “Full of Cheer” later that same year.
An update of “Full of Cheer” was released as “Full Of (Even More) Cheer” in November 2016 and debuted at No. 2 on Top Country Albums with 13,000 sold, the band’s best performance on the chart at the time.
All five of Home Free’s singers have formal musical training. Lundquist and the Rupp brothers all have bachelor’s degrees in music.
Adam Rupp’s primary instrument is trumpet, but he also plays drums, keyboard and bass guitar. Since joining, Foust and Brown also have become very active in writing and arranging.
In terms of musical roles, Home Free is structured like a traditional barbershop quartet, with a lead tenor, two harmony voices, and a bass.
Brown is the lead tenor. Lundquist provides tenor harmony.
Chance sings baritone harmony and Foust sings bass, with the latter two switching roles occasionally.
In addition to the four voices, percussion sounds are provided by beatboxer Rupp.
Although Brown is Home Free’s primary soloist, all of the other members occasionally sing solos as well.
