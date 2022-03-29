Property owners meeting certain age, income, valuation, veteran or disability criteria may be eligible for property tax savings according to the homestead exemption.
Homestead exemption is a state-wide program that helps ease the burden of property taxes centered around different categories of people who are also within a certain income range.
The application process is open Feb. 2 to June 30.
The exemption is eligible to property owners, over the age of 65, disabled veterans and could pertain to other disabled individuals depending on the disability.
It is only allowable up to the average assessed value of homes in the county for which the property owner is applying.
“Oftentimes people think their entire amount might be exempted if their house is $200,000,” Adams County Assessor Jackie Russell said. “That’s not the case.”
The average assessed value in 2021 for Adams County was $134,600.
“It gets pretty sticky because this type of exemption too, you have 100% of county average and then you have max value, which is 200% of county average and then your value cannot exceed 200% plus $20,000,” Russell said. “If you have a home that is valued over the average assessed value, you’re still eligible; you just might not receive as much of an exemption. If it’s above 200% of county average then it starts to reduce the exemption amount because the value of your home is just too high.”
That is all written into state statute.
Adams County has 11,655 residential properties. The assessor’s office processes about 1,000 homestead exemption applications each year.
Property owners who believe they meet the criteria to qualify for a homestead exemption can stop by the assessor’s office in the courthouse.
“We can always go over the questions with them,” Russell said. “If they want to call, that’s the quickest way and the least invasive of their time, but we’re always here to help. If you file a federal tax return then you’ll take the income information off of your tax return to fill out the income statement for the homestead exemption. A lot of people who prepare taxes will do this application for individuals and then give it to them to file with our office.”
Assessor’s office staff members don’t charge property owners to help them file homestead exemption applications.
For individuals who do not file a federal income return — income, interest and social security benefit statements are needed to complete the application.
The applicant’s gross income level can be adjusted based on out-of-pocket medical expenses for the year.
“So, if they don’t itemize medical expenses on their federal return we can do deductions on their income statement for the exemption,” Russell said.
She said the application process is straight forward.
“There’s instructions on the backside of the income statement,” she said. “There’s instructions on the backside of the application itself. It’s pretty self explanatory. Anybody who has a lot of income and a lot of statements they are getting off of that income, typically they are going to have to file a federal income return. When that’s done it’s very straight forward because you just take information off of the 1040 they file with the federal or state income statement as well.”
The assessor’s office is able to determine eligibility when it comes to the value of a property.
“Once we’re done with the income statement and the application process that goes to the Department of Revenue,” Russell said.
Disabled veterans receiving 100% disability compensation do not need an income application included in the exemption application. There is also no limit on the value of the property.
An unmarried widow or widower of a veteran is also eligible for the exemption.
Someone applying for an exemption based on physical disability must receive certification from a physician.
It is the physician who confirms that the applicant meets the exemption’s physical disability requirements according to state statute.
The applicant does not have to be 65 years old to meet the disability requirement. Neither does the veteran.
Individuals who have a developmental disability certified by the Department of Health and Human Services are also eligible for a homestead exemption. That category has a different set of requirements as well.
Funds the applicant receives are applied by the state.
The county does not lose out on any money based on homestead exemptions. Those funds are paid for by the state instead of the property owner.
All of the applications are available on the assessor’s office page of the county website at www.adamscounty.org.
For more information call the assessor’s office at 402-461-7116.
