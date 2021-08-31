GRAND ISLAND — Extension education is there to help the public understand a changing world, and individuals working in the extension offices are a big part of that.
That includes Jean Stichka, Nuckolls County Extension office manager, who has served in her role since August 1994.
Stichka was honored for her commitment to extension in Nuckolls and Thayer counties by being selected as grand marshal on Monday of the Nebraska State Fair celebration parade, which passes through the fairgrounds in Grand Island. She was joined in the parade by her husband, Greg.
Stichka lives in Oak and works in Nelson.
Stichka has done more than just serve as the office secretary. She has taught extension classes; served on numerous state, county and district committees; helped with the state fair beef show; entered static entry results for the state fair; helped transfer information between offices in Lincoln and Grand Island; worked with the county fair board and local cattleman’s association; assisted with the Thayer County Fair; and served on the state extension computer core team.
She currently serves as leader of the Alban 4-H Club.
“We have the resources to be help people understand the changes that are coming and help them keep in track with what’s going on,” she said.
As is the case with all grand marshals, Stichka was greeted by friends and co-workers during a reception in her honor Monday morning in the Nebraska Building board room where a balcony overlooks the entire fairgrounds.
“I’m extremely surprised and very honored that I got asked to do it because I just really didn’t ever even think about ever becoming grand marshal of the parade,” she said.
The tradition of the Grand Marshal Program is an opportunity to thank the people who have made significant contributions to their county fair or ag society.
Among other grand marshals during the 10-day run of the fair, Dennis and Vicki Valentine represented Clay County on Sunday.
“I think it’ll be fun,” Stichka said during her reception, looking forward to the parade on Monday evening. “I’m mainly going to be looking for all my grandchildren. They’re going to be out there looking for me. Of course, they all wanted to ride.
“It’ll be amazing. I love kids, and I love the program because I love farming and I love home economics and I love kids. I’m in a blend of all three of those.”
Members of the Nuckolls County Agricultural Society nominated Stichka.
“I’ve been in the county extension office long enough that they were my 4-H’ers and now they’re growing up,” she said. “I have a whole different relationship with the fair board now than I used to when it was adult to adult. Now I feel like I’m the mom to the kids. It’s a lot different, a lot more easier atmosphere with them.”
Being nominated, and selected, to serve as grand marshal means a lot to Stichka.
“It really put the foundation down that they’re my second family,” she said.
“I’ve been there a long time. Now I’m seeing their kids go through the program — it’s amazing and it’s wonderful.”
The state fair opened Aug. 27 and continues through Labor Day.
