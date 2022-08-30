With a deadline approaching to notify Adams County of tax askings for the 2022-23 fiscal year, political subdivisions are determining what action to take in light of valuation increases that have been larger than in recent years.
The city of Hastings has a certified valuation of $ 1,766,801,196, which represents about a 10.5% increase over a valuation of nearly $1.60 billion in 2021.
Other political subdivisions saw similar valuation increases as well.
When he presented the budget earlier this month to the Hastings City Council, Finance Director Roger Nash projected keeping the property tax levy rate at .4497, where it has been since 2016. He used a 3% increase in his budget calculations, based on historical data.
That was before the valuation was certified.
“Now that we know that (valuation) number, it’s probably going to involve some more discussion with the council with that increase for what they would like to do with the levy,” Nash said.
Political subdivisions’ property tax levy rate, otherwise known as the mill levy, is expressed in cents per $100 of taxable valuation.
Political subdivisions have until the end of the week to notify the county of tax asking for the joint public hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the board room at the Adams County Courthouse.
“We’re going to have to have a discussion fairly soon, so that we can give them an accurate number,” Nash said.
Valuations have increased at such a clip because, as County Assessor Jackie Russell said, “the housing market has just exploded.”
She said sales may have cooled for homes $600,000 and higher.
“We are still seeing sales much higher than what were assessed at across the county otherwise,” she said.
Hastings has about 20 neighborhoods. Suburban Hastings is a neighborhood, as is rural Adams County and each of the villages.
Property valuations are required by Nebraska statute to be set at 92% to 100% based on the median assessment-to-sales ratio for all sales within a two-year period.
Adams County has 11,649 residential properties. The Assessor’s Office completely revalued 4,500 properties based on recent sales.
The Assessor’s Offices does everything by neighborhood boundaries.
“We look at certain sections of the county that need the most work, that have the lowest starting assessment-to-sales ratios,” Russell said.
There could be a huge influx of sales in that area.
“If the sales are determining that assessments are low, we need to look at it again sooner than the (typical) six-year cycle,” she said. “It’s a balance of that six years versus what’s actually happening in the market in that area.”
Revaluations also can make adjustments downward for certain properties, as well, based on the condition and quality of their home at the time of the revaluation.
“We did see quite a few properties go down in value this year, which is abnormal, especially in this type of market, and that makes people question a lot of things, but it really is ‘what is the cost manual telling us for new construction and what are the sales in that neighborhood saying?’ Ultimately our outcome we want to see is, do we have 92% to 100% in this particular neighborhood,” Russell said.
The county also is judged for its values as a whole. Once all the neighborhoods are brought together, the Assessor’s Office looks at the statistics as one: Is the county still compliant with the state statute requirement of 92% to 100%?
Russell said the trend of increasing valuations likely will continue next year because the cutoff for home sales influencing those values is Sept. 30. Sales dating back as far as October 2020 also will drive the valuations for next year.
Nash said inflation nullifies much of the growth.
“Although a 10% increase sounds high, which it is, inflation is also high, which has driven up our operation costs,” he said.
Inflation could use up a lot of those tax dollars just to keep city operations at the same level.
He doesn’t anticipate his budget preparation approach changing next year.
“It’s still a number that is going to be hard to know what things will be like a year from now and we start this process far enough ahead of time that you don’t really want to put a number on there that’s too big until you actually know what that’s going to look like,” Nash said.
