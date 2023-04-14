Housing, child care and broadband technology are crucial to developing a workforce in rural areas, LeAnn Jochum told the audience Friday during a presentation to the League of Women Voters of Hastings.

Jochum is the deputy director of the South Central Economic Development District Inc., a Holdrege-based agency that assists with community development. SCEDD works with 86 communities in Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.

