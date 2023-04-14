Housing, child care and broadband technology are crucial to developing a workforce in rural areas, LeAnn Jochum told the audience Friday during a presentation to the League of Women Voters of Hastings.
Jochum is the deputy director of the South Central Economic Development District Inc., a Holdrege-based agency that assists with community development. SCEDD works with 86 communities in Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
Jochum said SCEDD serves as a regional resource center to provide planning, community and economic development and technical assistance to local governments.
With more jobs transitioning to remote work, rural communities have the opportunity to draw young families with affordable housing, safer communities, quality schools and a simpler life.
She pointed to a study from the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University that show six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
The challenge is in making sure rural communities have adequate housing, child care and broadband access.
“We have to start addressing these factors because they’re not going to be solved on their own,” she said.
She explained that lack of housing is a major factor in employers being unable to find enough workers. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of homes built was less than half the homes built in the previous decade. The inventory of available homes doesn’t match the current household demographics either.
Broadband access is also limiting families wishing to live in rural Nebraska, Jochum said. The FCC reports 39% of Americans in rural areas lack access to high-speed, high-quality internet service.
State programs are being developed with the goal of connecting 99% of Nebraskans to high-speed internet by 2027. SCEDD is facilitating discussions between internet service providers and industry leaders to find ways to help.
Child care is another important factor in young families deciding where to live.
Jochum pointed to statistics that show 91% of Nebraska counties lack sufficient child care options to meet demand and 36% of rural Nebraskans live in areas with more than three children under age 5 for each licensed child care slot.
She said its crucial for communities to address the concerns of young families in order to attract them to migrate to rural areas. Without bringing in more residents, smaller communities could start to lose schools, churches and more as funds dry up.
SCEDD is available to provide assistance to communities looking to tackle these issues and others.
“There are a lot of complex problems, but there are a lot of resources to help,” Jochum said.
For more information about SCEDD, visit www.scedd.us, or call 308-455-4770.
