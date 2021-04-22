Cpl. Kelly Scarlett of Hastings will be retiring from the Hastings Police Department next week, the first to retire as a corporal since the rank was added to the department’s roster.
Police Chief Adam Story presented a decorative badge to Scarlett during a retirement celebration Thursday at the police station.
“Kelly’s done a lot for the community in the department,” Story said as he presented the badge. “We appreciate everything you’ve done for the agency.”
Scarlett, 52, is leaving the department after 24 years of service. Throughout his career, he has served as a detective, field training officer, firearms instructor, emergency vehicle operation instructor, night shift corporal, and in other roles.
He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for about 22 years until he retired in 2010 following his third deployment. He served as a heavy equipment operator and rose to the rank of chief petty officer.
Scarlett knew from an early age that he wanted to serve the public.
“Growing up, my childhood dream was to be a firefighter or in law enforcement,” he said.
But by the time he started taking college classes at Kearney State College, he thought he would go into coaching. After one semester, he decided to go back to his childhood dream and started taking criminal justice courses.
Scarlett graduated in 1993, after the college changed its name to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
After three years searching for a job in law enforcement, Scarlett received both good and bad news about the search on the same day.
He was working at a salvage yard in Kearney. At lunch, he received a letter from an agency in Lincoln requesting his presence in Lincoln that very day. The letter had been delayed in the mail, so he couldn’t make it on such short notice. Scarlett called to reschedule, but he wasn’t allowed to do so.
A few hours later, that disappointment turned to elation when he got a call from the Hastings Police Department about a job.
The Hastings Police Department hired Scarlett in October 1996.
For the first six months, he worked on day shift, but later transferred to nights where he spent the bulk of his career.
He rotated into a detective position around 2009 and was promoted to corporal in August 2019. In addition to his regular patrol duties, Scarlett taught others in the department. He is a field training officer and has been an emergency vehicle operation instructor for 17 years. He’s been a firearms instructor for 18 years, as well as a patrol rifle instructor. He often helped the Nebraska State Patrol with accident reconstruction. He would take measurements by hand until the NSP obtained a device to make a digital image of the scene.
Scarlett said he will miss his co-workers, who have become like a family to him.
Sgt. Josh Fink worked with Scarlett for eight years, starting as his subordinate and trading positions of authority as both advanced in rank. He said Scarlett is an informed and level-headed leader.
“I liked being able to bring ideas to him,” Fink said.
In retirement, Scarlett will be spending more time with his wife, Annette, and their three children, Grace, Colin and Kristin. He will be working on the honey-do list and helping care for his wife’s brother, Tommy. Tommy has Down syndrome and is autistic, requiring full-time care.
Annette said she wanted to bring her brother to their home so he could again be with family. As two of their children have grown up and moved out of the house, they had room to invite Tommy into their home.
Annette had been a caregiver herself until recently, but will need the support of her husband to provide Tommy the care he needs.
Between her husband’s time in the military and his service on the police department, she said it’s time for Kelly to be able to step back and enjoy life.
“He’s given so much for his city and his country,” she said. “It’s time for him to come home.”
