The Hastings Police Department’s K-9 unit now is protected from bullets and knives, thanks to donations from community members like the employees at Western Alternative Corrections.
Kane, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who joined the police force in March 2021, and his handler, Officer Grady Gardner, visited Western Alternative Corrections Thursday to say thank you.
Due to multiple requests from the public to obtain a vest for the canine, Gardner said, the department started collecting donations from the public.
Employees at Western Alternative Corrections combined donated about $1,000 for the endeavor, which was the cost of the vest.
“We really appreciate that,” Gardner said.
He said other donations received for the vest will be used for medical equipment or other supplies for Kane, items that will be useful but not necessary.
But Gardner considers the vest a necessity for his four-legged partner. The camouflage vest is made of the same Kevlar material used for the bulletproof vest Gardner himself wears.
Kane’s vest also provides protection against stabbing attacks. The vest is too hot for Kane to wear at all times, but it can be donned when circumstances warrant.
Kane wears a duty vest for everyday use, but it doesn’t provide protection against weapons.
As a dual-purpose dog, Kane serves to detect narcotics and follow scents. He is trained to apprehend suspects and search for missing people. Kane also can search for evidence in some instances.
Gardner said most deployments are drug-related, but the tracking requires the most training.
Sheila Helleberg, staff supervisor at Western Alternative Corrections, said they support the Hastings Police Department and wanted to help once they saw the opportunity.
“We want him to be safe,” she said. “He has a hard job. We just want all of the officers to be as protected as they can.”
She said it was nice for Gardner and Kane to visit the staff on Thursday.
“We love dogs,” she said. “We appreciate and are honored to be able to do this for him.”
