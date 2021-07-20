Two officers with the Hastings Police Department escaped injury when an alleged drunken driver crashed into the back of their patrol unit on Saturday at the 1400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
According to a post on the HPD Facebook page Saturday, the crash occurred shortly after midnight.
Officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash on the south side of Hastings with the patrol vehicle parked partially on the roadway. Officers had activated red and blue lights as well as a rear flashing yellow arrow stick to divert traffic left around the crash.
While investigating the crash, officers noticed a pickup traveling toward them that didn’t appear to be slowing. The officers ran out of the way before the pickup crashed into the back of the patrol unit.
The 19-year-old Blue Hill driver and only occupant of the pickup sustained minor injuries. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
“We are very thankful the driver only sustained minor injuries and the officers were not hurt,” the post stated. “Please don’t drink and drive, find a sober ride.”
