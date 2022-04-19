At first glance, there may not be a lot in common between work as a hospital security guard and as a school administrator, but David Essink has proven to be a perfect fit at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Essink, who turns 55 this month and is preparing to retire from his role as director of human resources and operations for Hastings Public Schools, started working part time in January as a security guard at the hospital.
“Some people might think there’s not a lot of similarities between what I’m doing now and the hospital, but there are a lot of similarities,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with relationships and dealing with people and following procedures. A lot of it does relate, more than you would think.”
Currently, he works Saturdays and most Monday evenings at Mary Lanning. He plans to work 24 hours a week in retirement.
“It’s an interesting job,” he said. “It’s a way you can give back to the community. You get to help people. You get to deal with a lot of different things and be part of the production of Mary Lanning.”
In addition to working at Mary Lanning in retirement, Essink plans to substitute teach.
He also looks forward to spending more time at his cabin near Spring Ranch, fishing on the Little Blue River. He is from Nelson originally.
“I have lots of things I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “I’ve just never had the time to do it.”
His wife, Jodi, works at the Central Dental Group. She also works part time at Mary Lanning’s Home Away from Home residence for the families of hospital patients.
The couple has three children and one granddaughter.
This is Essink’s 33rd year in education. He has served in his current role at the school district since 2019.
He previously spent 17 years at Hastings Middle School, first as an eighth-grade English teacher, then as assistant principal, and finally for eight years as principal.
He also previously worked for school districts at Ewing and Clay Center.
Karee Dvorak, Mary Lanning facilities compliance manager and safety officer — and Essink’s boss at the hospital — said Essink is doing great in his new role.
“Walking around, just talking to people, making sure that everybody has what they need to feel supported and being able to get control of a situation and calm everybody down without having to resort to any other methods like calling police is huge for us,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons we hired David, is because he already has those skills. You either have those skills or you don’t. He’s the package for us.”
Working as a hospital security guard helps Essink stay active. He averages walking eight miles during a six-hour shift.
“It’s a chance for me to stay active, both physically and mentally,” he said. “I like to work with people. I like to be involved. I wanted to find something where I could enjoy retirement but also stay busy and give back to the community. I just thought I wanted to investigate it, and it’s been a great experience so far.”
Dvorak said it’s not uncommon for a security guard to walk 20,000 steps during a shift.
About 80% of what security guards do is walk the halls, talk to staff and walk through parking lots and adjacent hospital buildings.
“If you want to walk a lot that’s great,” Dvorak said. “Some days you spend more time talking to people and dealing with situations than walking. Every day is different.”
Essink is one of eight security guards on staff at Mary Lanning. One other security guard is a retiree, previously working for the Nebraska State Patrol.
“It’s not uncommon for us to get people who have retired, but don’t want to sit at home all day,” Dvorak said. “They want to do something where they are active and around people and giving back to the community. It’s not uncommon for us to have people apply that are at that stage of their life.”
A lot of former students recognize Essink at the hospital.
Some of his former students now work at the hospital. He said it’s rewarding to see them working as adults in their chosen fields.
Working in education has been a great career, he said.
Handling human resources for the school district, Essink has seen firsthand the shortage of teachers.
“If I had a chance I would do it all over again,” he said. “I know right now we’re struggling to find good teachers. I hope more people consider it because it is very rewarding working with students and seeing successes.”
It was especially rewarding working at the middle school.
“Being at the Middle School was the highlight of my career,” he said. “I loved working there. I loved working with those kids.”
There was a period from 2014 to 2017 when the middle school staff and administration got a lot of recognition. Essink attributes that to all the great people who worked there.
“I like my job now, but it’s a totally different job,” he said. “I really don’t interact with kids or anything.”
Middle school students are a special age group, he said. They come in as children and leave as young adults.
Essink keeps a photo in his office he took of a former middle school student who folded himself into a pretzel on a chair. The photo includes the words “It pays to be flexible.”
“That’s the epitome of middle school right there,” he said. “That’s what made my day, was kids and the silly things they came up with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.