Students in preschool through grade 3 in the Hastings Public Schools will have a common handwriting curriculum for at least the next six years following action by the Hastings Board of Education Monday.
Gathered for their regular December meeting at Hastings Middle School, board members voted 8-0 to purchase six years’ worth of handwriting materials from Zaner-Bloser, a Highlights Company, for a total of $79,306.
Board member Tracey Katzberg was absent and excused.
Lawrence Tunks, the school district’s director of learning, said at the present time handwriting instruction is presented differently from one elementary school to the next.
“We really haven’t had a common handwriting curriculum across the district,” he said.
The instructional resources available in each school depend on what the teachers there have pulled together, what they have saved over the years, and perhaps even what materials they brought with them when they joined the staff, Tunks said.
“It really created a lack of equity across our district,” he said.
Research shows that good handwriting skills give children a leg up in their reading development — for example, promoting letter recognition and helping students grasp how combinations of letters work together, Tunks said.
HPS is focusing strongly on literacy and increasing student reading, and students from one school to the next should have similar opportunities to grow, he said. Students learn to print correctly and then move into cursive writing.
Requests from staff over the last three years prompted the district to seek out a common curriculum, Tunks said. A committee of six to eight staff members, including principals, educational facilitators and teachers from every affected grade level, helped review information from Zaner-Bloser, the Handwriting Without Tears Program and D’Nealian.
Tunks said most of the handwriting instruction would be paper-and-pencil-based, and that the materials being purchased would include consumable workbooks the students would use for practice.
Asked whether teachers would find the new curriculum helpful or burdensome, Tunks said he believed it would be appreciated.
“The feedback … was that this is going to be a good thing,” he said. “This one is a pretty easy implementation. From what I’ve heard, the staff is happy to actually (be getting) something.”
In other business Monday, the board voted 8-0 to approve a bid of not to exceed $91,431 from Lakeshore Learning Materials of Carson, California, to supply furnishings and equipment for Morton School, which will become HPS’ central preschool starting with the 2022-23 academic year.
Trent Kelly, the district’s director of technology and operations, said HPS might end up spending less than the full bid price, depending on how much furniture and equipment it may transfer to Morton from existing preschool classrooms.
Currently, HPS has preschool classrooms in various elementary schools. But the Morton Elementary building, 731 N. Baltimore Ave., is being renovated for its new uses as a central preschool and the district’s central administrative complex.
Lakeshore was the low bidder to provide the preschool furnishings and equipment.
The board also voted 8-0 Monday to approve a $4,984 change order for the Morton renovation and repurposing project, which is being completed by general contractor Carmichael Construction LLC of Hastings.
The board on Monday also:
- Voted 8-0 to approve a $200 monthly bonus for substitute teachers who work at least 75% of the school days for HPS in that month. The bonuses are for the upcoming spring semester only.
Heard a report concerning the outcome of the most recent district audit.
