Due to increasing numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the community, Hastings Public Schools announced Thursday that it would require face coverings for students and staff at the elementary level and for sixth grade starting Monday.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said that the decision was based on guidance from the health department and local physicians.
“After much consideration and monitoring of the increase in cases in our community, we have made the decision to require masks for pre-K through sixth-grade students and the staff members who work with them,” he said. “Students in grades 7-12 will not be required to wear a mask, but we recommend they do so.”
Schneider said the reason for not requiring masks throughout the district is that students in high school have the option to be vaccinated.
Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 has approval for emergency use in individuals age 12 and up from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Most students turn 12 sometime during their sixth-grade year.
Staff members were notified of the change via email about 2 p.m. Thursday. Parents in the district were notified through automated calls about 6 p.m. The requirement goes into effect on Monday.
The requirement will be re-evaluated no later than Sept. 17. Schneider said the issue will be monitored continually and the plan is to go no more than four weeks with any extension.
During its meeting on Aug. 9, the Hastings Board of Education approved a policy to recommend, but not require, that students and staff wear face coverings at the start of the school year. The board also gave the superintendent authority to change the policy quickly if needed.
Before the school opening plan was approved, a survey of parents showed 75% wanted masks recommended and 25% wanted it to be a requirement.
“I know this is not going to be a popular decision,” Schneider said. “I don’t like to do this, but I feel like at this time we have to for the safety of our students.”
While it’s a tough decision, he said he would rather err on the side of caution than have a student death, no matter how unlikely.
The South Heartland District Health Department saw 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases among residents for the week of Aug. 8-14 in the health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. That total exceeded the July monthly total and was up 22% from the total for the previous calendar week.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, said Wednesday that the cases have been of the delta variant of the virus, which is about three times more contagious than the original version.
Dr. Danny Leonard, a Hastings pediatrician, said during a video news conference on Wednesday that the Hastings community currently has a large number of sick children whose illnesses include COVID-19 and Respiratory Synctial Virus Infection, or RSV, and that he is concerned about a “twin-demic” situation straining local capacities for pediatric care.
