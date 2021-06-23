Many fourth- and fifth-grade students raced into their band and orchestra rehearsal spaces Thursday morning eager to get started.
The students were at Hastings Middle School, which has served as Grand Central Station during the month of June for the HPS summer band and orchestra program.
The program begins with incoming fourth-graders in orchestra and incoming fifth-graders in band. Higher-level classes are available for older students, too.
“Kids go from needing extra help because they want the extra practice because they feel behind, to catching up and feeling like leaders the next year. It’s cool to watch the growth,” said orchestra instructor David Bernard-Stevens, who leads orchestras at all three HPS academic levels during the school year.
First Presbyterian Church provides a $2,000 grant, split between the band and orchestra, to pay tuition and instrument rental for families who couldn’t otherwise afford it to take summer classes.
About 150 students are participating in orchestra this summer, and 100 are participating in band.
High school students help with the program in exchange for their own lessons and ability to work on advanced projects.
Andrew Peeler was practicing the trumpet during the summer band program prior to entering fifth grade this fall at Watson Elementary.
He wanted a head start.
“So I could practice and be ready for fifth grade to be one of the most improved and pursue trumpet as a job,” he said.
Beginning trumpet players spent the month working on “buzzing” for the correct embouchure to get the best possible sound out of the instrument.
They also were learning the finger positions to make different notes.
“I’m looking forward to showing off my skills to people and tell them what we’ve learned and all that good stuff,” he said.
Ryder Fielder will play the trombone when he enters fifth grade this fall at Hawthorne Elementary.
“I had nothing else to do and thought it would be fun to play an instrument,” he said of his reason for joining the summer band program. “I was right.”
He learned different slide positions, different notes and how to play songs.
He chose to play the trombone because of its size.
“All the other instruments were small,” he said. “I just felt like playing the trombone would be awesome. I’ve seen them in movies and stuff and thought they would be fun, always.”
That’s also why Axel Barahona, who will be in fourth grade at Watson Elementary, chose the viola.
“It’s slightly bigger than the violin,” he said.
Barahona and the other beginning orchestra students just began to use their bows this week, after spending most of the month focused on finger plucking.
Carli Heil, who will be in fourth grade at Alcott Elementary, said she is a “way better” violin player now than she was at the beginning of the month.
“I didn’t know any of the string names and now I do, and all the other instrument string names,” she said. “I didn’t know how you had to use the bow, and now I do — not a whole bunch but a little bit.”
She was nervous to use her bow for the first time recently.
All the instruction she received helps a lot, she said.
“I’ve learned a lot of music and songs, so I’ll be ahead of people who didn’t take summer orchestra,” she said.
Christine Niemeyer, who works as an elementary orchestra teacher during the school year and works as an instructor during the summer program, said it’s incredible to see students’ growth over the month.
“I always tell people I’ve got the best job in the whole world — and I mean it because you literally get to see kids go from knowing nothing about an instrument to being able to play songs,” she said. “It’s a beautiful process.”
“Then it’s really fun, when you teach them you start them on an instrument and years later they’re in high school they beg to come back as staff just because summer band provided such a great experience that they want to come back and help with it,” added Sarah Wolf, who is an elementary band teacher in Grand Island during the school year and leads the summer band program.
She wanted to help the students grow.
“As an alum of the district, being able to give back and being able to nurture the next generation of musicians, is an awe-inspiring experience,” she said.
Niemeyer said the high school students who help younger students during the summer program become role models.
“Sometimes I don’t think those older kids realize what an example they’re setting because those younger kids really look up to them,” she said. “Sometimes they end up inspiring them and helping them in ways I don’t even think they realize.”
The program concludes this week with concerts at the Middle School. Band concerts are Thursday, and orchestra concerts are Friday.
The beginning brass and percussion concert starts at 8 a.m. Thursday, followed by beginning woodwinds at 9 a.m., intermediate brass and percussion at 10 a.m., and intermediate woodwinds at 11 a.m.
Orchestra concerts follow a similar schedule on Friday.
Holding concerts on different days will allow “doublers,” students learning both band and orchestra instruments, to participate.
“We think it’s really important for students to experience band and orchestra, and so a collaboration with our team here is really key to making sure kids get the best possible experience,” Wolf said.
Niemeyer said the summer band and orchestra programs have been a staple in the district. The program will continue to evolve with the students who participate.
“It’s been a very important, crucial piece to the continuity and the success of our programs at HPS because it gives our kids a chance to continue to grow through the summer, to get a head start at the beginning,” she said.
