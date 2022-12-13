A building on Hastings’ south side that had been used since 2008 as the Hastings Public Schools’ administrative office complex will remain in use for the benefit of the community’s young people.
Gathered Monday for their regular December meeting, members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 8-0 to accept a bid for $466,000 from CASA of South Central Nebraska for the former HPS headquarters at 1924 W. A St.
Board member Laura Schneider was absent.
HPS’ central administrative staff moved out of the building last summer to occupy their new quarters on the second floor of the former Morton Elementary School.
In accordance with Nebraska law and regulations for the disposition of surplus property, the school district had the A Street building appraised before soliciting bids from potential buyers, HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said.
The building, which offers about 8,100 square feet of floor space, was appraised at $440,000, Schneider said.
Multiple parties expressed interest in the building, and two made bids, Schneider said. The bid from CASA was the higher of the two, and the HPS administration recommended its approval, with proceeds earmarked for future projects through the district’s Special Building Fund.
Schneider said district officials were pleased to sell the building for more than the appraised amount. At the same time, he told the board it’s nice to know the property still will be used to help children.
“CASA is an organization that does a lot for kids, so it seems really appropriate,” he said.
The sale doesn’t include a warehouse building on the A Street property that HPS also owns. Schneider said the school district will continue to store supplies, equipment and other materials in that structure.
Schneider said HPS officials would be in contact with CASA on Tuesday to discuss next steps toward the real estate transaction.
CASA stands for “Court-Appointed Special Advocates.” The agency’s stated mission is “to provide trained, court appointed, community volunteers to advocate for a quick, safe, permanent home for all abused and neglected children in Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls, and Webster counties.”
Leaders of the agency had made their interest in the A Street property public several months ago.
In May, RuAnn Root, the agency’s executive director, told the Adams County Board of Commissioners that CASA’s nine staff members were working out of about 1,700 square feet of office space to operate the organization’s various programs.
She said the A Street building would provide the group with a great deal more floor space but with utility expenses comparable to what the agency already is paying.
In May, the Adams County Board provided CASA with $250,000 to assist with the purchase of a larger building. The money came from Adams County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Root said at that time that the agency would seek donations to cover the rest of the cost — either of the A Street building or of some other building to be determined.
HPS moved its office complex to the A Street property in 2008, relocating from a portion of the old Hastings Middle School building at Fifth Street and Hastings Avenue about the same time the new HMS campus came online.
The school district recently completed the renovation of the Morton School campus for two new uses: as a districtwide central preschool on the main floor and as administrative offices upstairs.
The preschool, known as the Morton Early Learning Center, has its main entry off Baltimore Avenue and has retained the building’s old address: 731 N. Baltimore Avenue.
The administrative office center has a new, entirely separate entrance off the west side of the building, as well as its own address: 1515 W. Eighth Street.
Monday’s board meeting was in the administrative office center — the same place all monthly board meetings and work sessions now are conducted.
In other business Monday, the school board and district staffers paid tribute to two retiring board members.
Monday’s was the last meeting for John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg, neither of whom filed for re-election this year. Schneider presented each with a lifetime pass to HPS activities.
Bonham, the board vice president, is departing after 12 years’ service. Katzberg served eight years. They will be replaced in January by newly elected board members Stacie Widhelm and Andrew McCarty. Incumbents Becky Sullivan and Jodi Graves were re-elected.
