A building on Hastings’ south side that had been used since 2008 as the Hastings Public Schools’ administrative office complex will remain in use for the benefit of the community’s young people.

Gathered Monday for their regular December meeting, members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 8-0 to accept a bid for $466,000 from CASA of South Central Nebraska for the former HPS headquarters at 1924 W. A St.

