Members of the Hastings Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of a full-time position to help struggling students at Hastings Middle School during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Administrators recommended the addition of a certificated position for alternative learning instructor to help students connect at the school.
While the details of the position will be developed after the candidate is hired, Trent Kelly, HPS director of operations and technology, said a teacher in the position will work with about 30-45 middle school students.
During the work session Thursday, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said students have more success in school when they are able to make connections with others through activities.
“It’s to help students who are struggling to connect or struggling with behaviors,” he said.
Along with helping create a better learning environment, Schneider said, having such a position in place will assist with teacher recruitment and retention.
Funding for the new position will come either from federal funds allocated to the school to assist with the pandemic, or else from money freed up because of those grants. The initial cost will fund the position for two years, but Schneider hopes to be able to keep the teacher after that time.
“We’re confident we have the funding for at least the next two years,” he said. “We hope it to be long-lasting. I think schools everywhere are going to have to look at this.”
Members of the school board also unanimously approved the $36,990 purchase of computers for the drafting lab.
Kelly recommended the lowest bid, which was from Computer Hardware.
Computers in the lab are 12 years old, though Kelly said they had been upgraded six years ago.
Kelly said the school will recycle the old computers.
“There isn’t much use for 12-year-old computers,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Re-affirmed the board policy on board member conflict of interest.
- Approved the 2023-24 negotiated agreement with a 3.25% increase to the certificated salary schedule.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
