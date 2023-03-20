Hastings High School will receive a new intercom system and additional security cameras under contracts approved Monday at the Hastings Board of Education meeting.
Gathered for its regular March meeting at the Hastings Public Schools Administrative Office Center, the board unanimously approved the purchase of an intercom system from CEI Security and Sound of Hastings for $112,146.
Thomas Szlanda, HPS director of human resources and operations, served previously as the high school principal. He discussed the need for a new intercom system on March 16 during the board’s monthly work session.
“It’s very cumbersome to work with and change the bells,” he said. “The speaker boxes might have been there in 1955 (when the school was built).”
Szlanda said the antiquated system is analog and is patched together with other systems installed as the school has been expanded. The building has areas where the intercom or bells can’t be heard when they sound.
“We need to make sure all students and staff can hear those,” he said. “It’s time to get moving in the right direction.”
The brand-new digital intercom system will be installed before the end of the calendar year.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the upgrade will be covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds the federal government allocated during the pandemic.
Bids for the purchase were collected prior to March 2, when Hastings High was among at least 10 schools across Nebraska targeted by false reports of school shootings.
Schneider said that incident reinforced the need for an upgraded intercom system.
“This was in works prior to that,” he said. “This is not because of that.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase of additional security cameras for the high school from CEI Security and Sound in the amount of $60,794.
During the work session Thursday, Szlanda said the bid covers 22 additional cameras and will be paid from the special building fund.
He said CEI Security and Sound is a local company with a good track record of assisting the school when needed.
“My experience at the high school is when we had an issue, we got really good service,” he said.
Schneider said the elementary schools all got cameras this last year and they wanted to improve security at the high school this year. He said the goal is to have the new cameras installed this summer, but isn’t sure if they will be ready by August.
In other business, the board:
- Held a student fee policy hearing for 2023-24
- Unanimously approved student fees for 2023-24
- Unanimously approved a foreign travel request for a 2024 France trip
- Unanimously approved a tentative graduation list for 2023
- Unanimously approved a custodial supply bid in the amount of $42,417.30
- Unanimously approved bids for window purchases from Tri-County Glass in the amount of $326,157
- Unanimously approved the addition of a full-time athletic trainer position
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 17 at 6:30 p.m.
