As Hastings Public Schools purchases new equipment for Hastings High School’s auditorium, the district’s foundation is there to help.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve a $154,885 bid from R8 Productions of Grand Island for auditorium lighting and sound upgrade bids. It was the lowest of three bids.
Board members Jodi Graves and John Bonham were absent.
This is the first of a few phases for the auditorium equipment upgrades. The entire project is expected to take two years to complete.
The campaign’s title is “Lights, Sound, Action: An HPSF Production.”
The foundation is assimilating a focus group to initiate the campaign on Wednesday to pay a portion of the costs associated with the project.
“We stand ready to help with this project,” said Craig Kautz, executive director of the HPS Foundation.
The campaign includes three highlighted levels of giving: Producers, directors and leading actors.
A plaque with a Hollywood star will be on display outside the auditorium with the names of the individuals who meet those levels of giving.
“We’ve already designed the campaign,” Kautz said. “The focus group is really a group of staff members who help us, if you will, flesh out some of the ideas we already have. We’re looking to immediately use a legacy group because you have a fine tradition in the performing arts. We want to bring that forward.”
Also during the meeting, the school board received a $10,000 gift from Hastings VFW Post 1346 for the high school activities program.
In other business, the school board:
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Thomas Szlanda as the board secretary.
- Unanimously approved the second reading of revised Policy 404.065: Title IX Procedures for Complaints of Sexual Harassment.
- Unanimously approved the second reading of revised Policy 404.07: Drug & Substance Use Testing.
- Unanimously approved the second reading of revised Policy 604.03: Students with Disabilities
- Unanimously approved a request from Ben Welsch for certificated leave of absence to participate in a one-year teaching fellowship through the Nebraska State Education Association.
- Unanimously approved a $71,176 bid from IS Restaurant Design Equipment and Supply. It was the lowest of two bids and will come out of the district’s lunch fund.
