School board members approved a resolution to override a new cap on the district’s general fund property tax authority Monday at the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the action would help the district in years to come as it sets a new authority threshold for the district.
“By passing this resolution, you aren’t passing a new tax asking,” he said. “What you are doing is giving yourself more options.”
The Nebraska Legislature imposed new limits to a school district’s ability to increase its property tax asking for the district’s general and special building funds earlier this year with the passage of LB243.
A provision in the law allows a school board to override that limit if at least 70% of the board votes to increase the prescribed tax asking threshold.
The maximum amount that can be requested is based on student enrollment, or 5% in the case of Hastings Public Schools.
Schneider said the resolution would increase the district's general fund cap from $17.9 million to $20 million.
“By passing this resolution, you are giving yourselves the ability to consider more options,” he said. “In no way does passing this resolution raise taxes on our community.”
He expects the total tax asking to be about $17.5 million, so it’s unlikely the district would use the addition authority this year, but it would increase the district’s threshold for future years.
Board members voted 9-0 to approve the resolution.
The board also unanimously approved a revised option enrollment policy.
State law now requires districts to submit open option enrollment availability by Oct. 15 of each year.
Schneider said HPS will have to have the board vote on option numbers in September to make sure they are approved by the deadline.
In previous years, the district waited until March to determine option enrollment limits, as that timeline provided a better picture of the district’s available staff.
While he believes the intention of the bill was to provide more opportunities for option enrollment, Schneider said schools are more likely to reduce the numbers as a caution amid staffing shortages.
“Given our staffing, I think it’s going to be tough to accept option enrollment of students with special needs,” he said.
In other business, the board:
— Held a parental involvement hearing and reaffirmed the related policy.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a policy outlining full time and part time enrollment requirements.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a revised student activity eligibility policy.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a policy on the collection of information regarding dyslexia.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a policy to outline behavioral points of contact.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a policy describing steps to be taken for students who have had seizures.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a policy to prevent hazing and secret clubs.
— Unanimously approved the second reading of a revision to the alternative education policy.
— Unanimously approved the addition of extra-standard duty stipends for staff helping with show choir and school musicals.
