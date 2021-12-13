Two athletic facilities at Hastings High School are in line for key improvements in 2022 following action by the Hastings Board of Education Monday.
In separate actions, the board voted 8-0 to approve a contract for updates to the bleachers in the high school’s north gymnasium and a contract for resurfacing the track outdoors. Board member Tracey Katzberg was excused.
The $181,949 contract for the gymnasium bleachers went to Heartland Seating Inc. of Shawnee, Kansas.
The track project will be undertaken by Pro Track and Tennis Inc. of Bennington for an amount not to exceed $89,500.
Ideally, both projects would be completed in summer 2022, said Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations for Hastings Public Schools. But the exact timing will depend on when the contractors have all the materials and supplies they need for the work — a question mark in this current period of supply chain disruptions.
Heartland Seating, the company that will update the gym bleachers, is the same firm that installed the bleachers 28-29 years ago, Kelly said.
The bleachers themselves provide good, relatively comfortable seating and will remain, but the chain-driven mechanical system that folds them in and out from the east and west gym walls will be replaced with a belt-driven system, Kelly said.
The old mechanical system is aging and obsolete, and parts would be hard to find if something broke and repairs were necessary, he said.
In addition, handrails will be installed in the aisles leading up and down the bleachers on both the east and west sides; some seats along the bottom of the bleachers will be cut out to make floor-level spaces for wheelchairs; and the aisle steps will be modified so individuals who have trouble lifting their legs and feet will need to raise them just half as high to make it from one step to the next.
The wheelchair spaces, step modifications and handrails all will help the school district comply with Americans With Disabilities Act access standards and make the gym safer for spectators, Kelly said.
Because all the aisles will need to be a bit wider to allow for the new handrails, he said, the bleacher rows will be shortened slightly to make up the difference.
Kelly was unsure exactly how much seating capacity would be lost, or exactly how many spaces for wheelchairs would be created.
The gym, which is extremely large, is used not only for sporting events, but also for high school graduation in May.
Kelly said the bleacher work may take a month to six weeks to complete, and that the gym will have to be closed during that time, so sports camps and other summer activities will need to be relocated for 2022.
He said he is glad the district will be able to retrofit the existing bleachers since replacing them altogether would cost upwards of $600,000.
The polyurethane resurfacing project at the track is to include patching of any thin or loose areas and the repair of any and all cracks, then the spray application of a primer coat and two structural wearing coats.
Lane lines also will be repainted to comply with 2019 updates to track event rules by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“We could certainly recommend this,” Kelly told the board. “We think it’s a great project.”
Kelly said the track work should take less time than the bleachers project inside the school.
“He’s thinking two to three weeks as long as he can get his supplies,” Kelly said of the contractor.
The high school track was redone 13-14 years ago, Kelly said.
Board member Laura Schneider said the school district let the track go too long without repairs the last time, and that conditions got so bad that track meets no longer could take place there.
Once a school cancels track meets, Schneider said, it’s hard to re-establish them because the participating teams fill their schedules with other events — so it’s better to be proactive about keeping the facilities in good shape.
“I appreciate us being ahead of this,” she said.
