Starting in January 2023, the Hastings Board of Education will return to gathering for its regular monthly meeting on the third Monday of the month and for its monthly work session on the preceding Thursday.
During the board’s regular November meeting on Monday in the Hastings Public Schools administrative center, members voted 8-0 to enact the change in meeting days.
The Board of Education, which for many years conducted its regular monthly meetings in the Hastings City Council chambers at the City Building, then moved its regular meeting from the third Monday of the month to the second Monday at the request of city officials. The work session was the preceding Thursday at the district office, located at that time at 1924 W. A St.
The move from the third Monday to the second Monday helped to alleviate a scheduling crunch at the City Building, where multiple meetings were being conducted in the late afternoon and evening on the third Monday. But the second Monday also was hectic, with the school board meeting following the first regular meeting of the month for the City Council.
Later, when all meetings were moved out of the City Building temporarily in June 2021 due to environmental safety concerns, the school board began conducting its regular meetings in the multipurpose room at Hastings Middle School, still on the second Monday of the month.
Since the renovation and repurposing of the Morton School building was completed last summer, HPS has moved its administrative center to the second floor of that building. The administrative center includes a large room off the east hallway dedicated for use as a meeting space.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said having the new space available makes it possible to switch back to third-Monday meetings.
“Now that we’ve got our own facility, we think it’s a good idea to go back to the third Monday,” he said.
School district personnel will have an easier time getting all the necessary financial reports ready in time for the monthly meeting if that meeting occurs on the third Monday, Schneider said.
Also, he said, local news media should find it easier to cover the regular monthly meeting if it’s not on the second Monday, when it competes for reporters’ time with not only the City Council’s first meeting of the month, but also the regular monthly meeting of the Adams Central Board of Education.
“I know it helps the media cover us, which is good because we want our story told,” Schneider said.
Board meeting and work session times are formally set at the end of the preceding regular monthly meeting. Work sessions typically begin at 6 p.m., and regular meetings typically start at 6:30.
Those attending the board meetings enter the building from the west side and then use the elevator or stairway to reach the second floor. The address of the administrative center is 1515 W. Eighth St.
The main floor of the Morton building is occupied by the Morton Early Learning Center, HPS’ new central preschool. The address for that space is 731 N. Baltimore Ave., with the main entrance on the east side of the building.
Monday’s Spotlight on Learning, a feature of each monthly board meeting, focused on HPS’ early childhood education programming.
In addition to operating the central preschool at Morton for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds, the district currently works with 14 teen-parent families and six child care providers through the Sixpence family engagement and early childhood program, benefiting children from pre-delivery through age 3.
Meanwhile, HPS also provides intervention services for about 50 children up through age 3 with identified needs, either in their homes or at Morton.
Kerra Robinson, administrator of the Morton Early Learning Center, said the preschool currently has about 185 students enrolled, with the children ranging in age from 3 to 5. The total includes 60 students who are verified to receive special education services.
The preschool divides the students between morning and afternoon sessions. The staff also serves special education students at Hastings Head Start.
Members of the Morton Early Learning Center staff introduced themselves to the board Monday. Robinson said about 35 people work in various roles within the preschool.
Having all HPS’ preschool classes in one location, with teachers and other staff members working together and supporting one another daily, is a great improvement over the way the district delivered preschool instruction previously at scattered locations in elementary schools around town, she said.
“The teamwork and the collaboration has just been amazing,” Robinson said. “It’s kind of a well-oiled machine in a way. We have our squeaky moments, but it’s been wonderful.”
Jocelyn Rundle, a paraeducator at the preschool, said the central location allows staff members to back each other up whenever and however necessary.
“It makes it easier to support the other classrooms being in one building,” Rundle said.
In other business Monday, the school board approved a total of $5,034,457 in expenditures for the month.
Schneider and Candace Garwood, HPS director of student services, also reported on the Hastings Tigers’ recent first home meet for unified bowling, a new school activity approved a year ago.
“There are some really amazing bowlers,” Garwood said. “It was fun to watch.”
