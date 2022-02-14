Two forms of grappling — one, of the life-saving variety — were among items Hastings Board of Education members tackled at their regularly scheduled meeting at Hastings Middle School Monday night.
The well-attended meeting included a two-song performance of stringed orchestral music by fifth-graders representing the district’s five elementary schools and a nod of recognition to Hastings High School sophomore Carlos Perez Andrade.
Perez Andrade and his mother were brought in front of the gathering by Superintendent Jeff Schneider to be acknowledged for Perez Andrade’s life-saving actions on campus last week involving classmate Brett Yost.
Yost was choking on food in the school cafeteria when Perez Andrade intervened and used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge food that was preventing Yost from breathing.
Yost was later treated and released following the maneuver, which Perez Andrade said took five tries to accomplish.
Schneider praised Perez Andrade for his life-saving intervention, which drew a standing ovation from all present.
“It was a very serious situation,” Schneider said. “The other student described it as a life-saving action. Carlos, I don’t know what else to say except you are a true hero and thank you for stepping up and doing that.”
Perez Andrade said in an interview following his public acknowledgement that it was “human instinct” that drove him to assist his friend in distress. Ironically, his older brother, Daniel Perez Andrade, performed the same maneuver to save their mother roughly one year earlier.
“I was going to say hi to him and a girl was in front of him and told me he was choking,” Carlos said. “I stood there for a second just to think it through, and then I asked him if he was choking. He pointed (at his throat), he couldn’t speak, so I just started doing the Heimlich maneuver.
“He was sitting down, so I squatted down and started. My mom was called and told he went to the hospital afterwards. He’s good now.”
Perez Andrade said he learned the Heimlich maneuver from watching a video some years earlier. Looking back on his intervention, he said he felt proud of his actions and was glad to be able to help save his friend’s life.
That it was his friend had little to do with his decision to act, however, he said.
“I was really, really nervous,” he said. “I was shaking a lot. It was my first time.
“Hopefully I don’t have to go through that again to save anyone else. But if I have to, I would gladly do it again.”
His mother, Patricia Perez, said she was nervous when initially contacted by the school but relieved and proud to learn her son had intervened without hesitation.
“When the teacher called me at work and started to talk about that, I was nervous because I didn’t know what the problem was,” she said. “I was so proud of my son. Thanks to God my son made this action in this moment.
“I’m so glad for him and for the other student because he almost died. That teacher told me that Carlos did something great.”
In other matters, the board voted 8-0 to approve sending a letter of interest to Adams Central High School to discuss consolidation of the two schools’ girls wrestling programs next season. Hastings didn’t field a team this season.
Because AC’s upstart program is short on girls this season, Schneider said he thinks consolidation would help both schools field a more competitive team and assure opportunities for girls at Hastings High to compete next season.
Other items acted upon included approval of the purchase of band uniforms at a cost of $103,000 and approval of the foreign language class to travel to France this summer.
In its Spotlight on Learning segment, the board heard from Watson Elementary teachers about the success of their new reading instruction program.
