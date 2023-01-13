The Hastings Public Schools Board of Education officially added two new members to its ranks Thursday during the board’s reorganization meeting and work session.
Andrew McCarty and Stacie Widhelm took the Oath of Office to officially join the board. Both had been elected to the position in November.
Along with the new additions, the incumbent members re-elected in November, Jodi Graves and Becky Sullivan, and the continuing members of the school board reaffirmed the oath.
Members of the board then elected Jim Boeve to remain as president of the board. They voted to have Sullivan serve as vice president.
The board reappointed the recommended officers and advisors for the board: Thomas Szlanda as secretary/treasurer, Denise Behrends as assistant secretary, Erin Cafferty as assistant treasurer, Perry Law Firms as legal counsel and Dr. Curtis Reimer as school physician. The board appointed Szlanda as the district’s officer for federal programs as well.
Boeve re-appointed board member Sharon Brooks to be the GNSA representative and a representative to the Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
Boeve also appointed board members to standing committees of the board. Brooks, Brent Gollner and Chris Shade are on the American Civics committee. Gollner, Laura Schneider and Becky Sullivan are on the superintendent succession planning committee. Boeve, Schneider and Jodi Graves are on the negotiations committee.
Looking toward the regular meeting on Monday, the Spotlight on Learning will feature Longfellow Elementary.
The board is also set to act on the 2023-24 negotiated agreement that will recommend a 3.25% increase to the certificated salary schedule.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider thanked those involved in the negotiations process for their willingness to work together.
“It’s not always easy,” said. “I think last several years have been as good as it an be.”
The board will consider adding a full-time position for alternative learning at the Hastings Middle School to help struggling students.
In other business, the board:
— Designated Five Points Bank, Nebraska School District Liquid Asset Fund, Pinnacle Bank and US Bank as depositories for the district.
— Designated the Hastings Tribune as the newspaper for official notices to be published.
— Received a quarterly financial report from business manager Erin Cafferty.
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
