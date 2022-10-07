When members of the Hastings Board of Education meet on Monday, they will act on the purchase of a new video display scoreboard to be paid for with advertising revenue.
The board meeting will be 6:30 p.m. at the district administrative office center, 1515 W. Eighth St.
Representing the Hastings Booster Club, Andrea Curtis presented the proposal at the school board work session on Thursday.
Booster Club board member Josh Reynolds had presented preliminary information from video scoreboard company Daktronics during the June Booster Club meeting. That was about one week before Reynolds died.
“As a board, we took that as our mission to bring that to life for him,” Curtis said.
Reynolds’ family set aside some of his memorial funds for the project.
The 16-by-10-foot video scoreboard would replace the current scoreboard in the main Hastings High gym.
The scoreboard is across the top with the video display screen underneath.
Curtis said these types of video scoreboards are becoming more common in high school gyms.
They could be used for starting lineup hype videos, advertiser commercials and crowd shots, with the potential to include instant replay eventually.
“It really brings the crowd into the game,” she said.
She said the hope is to have the video scoreboard installed in time for the high school graduation ceremony in May 2023.
“Any activity that’s in the gym could be up there,” Curtis said.
The plan is to have students learn to run the board.
The scoreboard will cost $111,605.
Some revenue that comes from the board would go to the Booster Club. Curtis has been meeting with potential advertisers.
There are three advertising levels anticipated to generate $40,000 per year.
Of that $40,000, half would go back to the school district each year until the cost of the scoreboard is paid off.
After the scoreboard is paid off, the Booster Club would keep the entire $40,000 per year.
“I am so thankful parents get involved in our school district: our Booster Club, our band parents, our PTOs at the elementaries,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “Without them, there’s just so many things our kids wouldn’t have.”
He emphasized the scoreboard is a need, not a want.
“If we were utilizing money we were going to use from the general fund to pay for this, there’s no way I could sit here and recommend it,” he said. “That’s not what’s happening, as you heard.”
Instead, a group of parents is going out and raising the money.
“Given the history of our Booster Club and all the funds that will be raised, we have every reason to believe this will work out just fine,” Schneider said.
Also on Monday, the board will hold a property tax levy hearing and act on the tax resolution.
Schneider represented Hastings Public Schools during the joint public hearing on Sept. 26, which was a requirement.
Whether a political subdivision needed to participate in the joint public hearing was determined by whether the entity’s tax request is above the allowable growth percentage.
Allowable growth percentage is a 2% increase, plus a permitted real growth percentage increase.
“I think it’s a good idea for us to hold another one,” Schneider said.
This would give the public another chance to ask questions.
The district saw an 11% increase in property valuation.
HPS will receive more than $1 million in additional local property tax revenue, but Schneider anticipated losing at least $1 million in state aid.
“Our receipts are not going to grow 11%, nor are our expenditures,” he said.
The HPS recommended tax rate, which has remained unchanged for more than a decade, includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override; 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds; and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund for a total levy of $1.342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.