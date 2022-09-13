Hastings Board of Education members approved a budget for 2022-23 that is slightly less than the previous year.
School board members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve a budget of $75.680 million. Board member Tracey Katzberg was absent.
The 2021-2022 budget was $76.756 million. Superintendent Jeff Schneider explained during the school board work session on Thursday that is because the district had more money in the special building fund for the Morton project a year ago than it has now.
The special building fund will begin the 2022-23 fiscal year with a balance of $2.2 million, compared to $5.476 million a year ago.
“That fund is mostly dwindled as the project is just about complete,” he said.
The general fund showed growth of 2%, $55.292 million compared to $54.137 for 2021-2022.
Schneider reminded board members on Thursday the budget is a plan of expenditures.
“It’s not specifically what we’re going to spend, but a plan,” he said. “I would remind you that we are not allowed to spend over the amount we budget. So when we build a budget we build in cushion because we don’t know every expenditure we’re going to run into.”
Action on the property tax levy won’t come until October.
The district’s recommended tax rate — which remains unchanged — includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override, 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund for a total levy of $1.342.
With a property tax valuation increase of about 10.5%, Hastings Public Schools is among political subdivisions to participate in the public hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Adams County Board meeting room to explain the tax asking as part of LB644.
The increase in valuation looks like it would mean an additional $1.5 million collected in local taxes.
The problem is the state aid formula, however. The state figures the cost to run a public school district and then subtracts available resources to come up with the amount of state aid provided.
Also during the meeting, board members heard a report from Hastings Middle School principal Shelli Pfeifer about de-escalation and engagement procedures being implemented this year at the middle school.
Board members also unanimously approved revised wording to the district wellness policy.
Those changes include identifying district goals for school meals, physical education and information about the school wellness committee and district wellness committee.
