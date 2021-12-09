Hastings Public Schools is developing a new communication plan for the district using feedback from students, parents and staff.
Jack Sheard with IdeaBank Marketing made a presentation on the first stages of the plan for the Hastings Board of Education during its work session Thursday at Hastings Middle School.
Research for the plan started in the spring through the use of email questionnaires sent to students, parents and staff to collect data on current perceptions in the district.
“These are perception data numbers,” Sheard said. “This is not a reflection of if the staff is doing these things.”
Students between fifth grade and 12th grade were sent the questionnaire, and about 550 responded. Among the strengths they recognized in the district were academic (14.3%), culture (13.7%) and staff (12.6%).
Communication needs identified by students included being more involved. Sheard said students want to be involved in telling their stories and sharing them with the public.
Parents of current students who responded to the survey listed the strengths of the district as staff (19.7%) and culture (14.4%), but only 5.3% named communication as a strength.
Sheard said parents recognized the district’s leadership as a strength and 73.1% felt staff are dedicated to student success. A total of 57.5% felt they were informed about the district.
Parents indicated the district needed to improve transparency and consistency in messages and provide more updates on the school’s website.
Staff members listed culture (29.7%), staff (24.3%) and communication (6.1%) as strengths.
“If a school staff believes in the school district, that makes a huge difference,” he said.
Sheard said staff echoed concerns about keeping the district’s website updated and wanted consistency in how information is put out.
“They want to feel like they are the insiders,” he said.
Following the surveys, the data was compiled and shared with the district administration before discussions to make improvements.
Sheard said the plan is to establish a communication flow for information going out about the district. New information is shared by the superintendent with the board of education, then district leadership, then principals, then staff, then students and family, then the media and general community.
He said people don’t mind waiting for the information as long as they understand there is a consistent process for it being distributed in a timely manner.
Without that consistency, he said, a message can reach one group without another group knowing and that can lead to a feeling of being left out.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said that through this process, he learned that students were feeling left out of the information flow. While the district uses emails and robo calls to notify parents of unexpected days off school, those same messages weren’t always going out to students, who also are affected by the change.
Sheard said storytelling can help raise awareness of positive things going on at the school and students want to be involved in the process. He said those stories are more compelling when told in the first person.
“They want to be telling their story,” he said. “They’re proud of it.”
To help improve the ways the district can relay information to the public, he said, IdeaBank is working to update the district’s website so it can be updated more easily. The firm also is working on creating an app that can be downloaded to mobile devices. The plan is to have the app available in 2022 as a one-stop shop for information about the district.
Sheard said they plan to conduct surveys again in the spring of the next two years to better gauge the effect of the changes being implemented.
“You don’t want to give up on things too soon,” he said. “With three, you can usually see we were able to make a difference.”
When negative information emerges about something in the district, he said it’s important for the district to own its story and respond to the issue before rumors start circulating.
“It dies faster because you’re out there providing the truth,” he said.
Other items discussed at Thursday’s meeting included:
- A review of board norms and goal
- An update on the Return to Learn Plan, during which Superintendent Jeff Schneider said cases of the coronavirus had been rising in the district but not to the threshold where additional action was needed
- A foreign travel request from a group of juniors and seniors planning a trip to France
- A report of district proficiency data collected for the state
- The adoption of handwriting curriculum designed to provide consistency through the district
- A construction change order at Morton
- Bids for renovating or replacing bleachers at Hastings High School
- Bids to re-surface the High School track
- Bids for Morton preschool furniture
- A second reading of the policy to provide an intent to resign early incentive
- A substitute teacher incentive
The board’s regular meeting will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Hastings Middle School.
