“I” still comes before E except after C (in most instances), but the traditional testing used to punctuate the spelling competency of elementary school students in Hastings Public Schools has been edited from the school’s lesson plan, effective immediately.

Different instructional practices have been adopted to revamp the district’s longstanding reading instruction methods. The new, research-based practices were implemented in 2021 for kindergarten through second grade in response to declining reading and vocabulary scores reported in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, disruptions to education.

