“I” still comes before E except after C (in most instances), but the traditional testing used to punctuate the spelling competency of elementary school students in Hastings Public Schools has been edited from the school’s lesson plan, effective immediately.
Different instructional practices have been adopted to revamp the district’s longstanding reading instruction methods. The new, research-based practices were implemented in 2021 for kindergarten through second grade in response to declining reading and vocabulary scores reported in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, disruptions to education.
Based on recommendations given by Implementation Consulting Group, a professional coaching group that works with school districts to address strategic challenges, HPS officials opted to eliminate spelling tests for all kindergarten through fifth-grade students beginning this semester as a means for determining “level competency.”
Lawrence Tunks, director of learning at HPS, said Thursday the change already is giving students in grades K-2 a more comprehensive language arts learning experience.
“It’s so much more than spelling,” Tunks said. “We are working systematically on what are the best practices and how to monitor the implementation of those practices. In doing that, we have become more focused on teaching the skills students need to be better readers and spellers.”
Using a more personal, small-group approach, the new learning plan incorporates a broader, more inclusive approach to language arts instruction, pairing spelling with daily reading and writing lessons.
Using these “English language art blocks,” spelling becomes an ongoing component of a more comprehensive lesson plan, reinforcing concepts essential to understanding the bigger language arts picture.
“We’re still teaching spelling,” Tunks said. “Based on grade level, we’re still teaching spelling patterns and phonics skills. We’re just doing spelling in a more explicit approach than when you and I were growing up.
“Instead of getting a spelling test on Monday, studying Thursday and taking a test Friday, we’re also teaching literacy skills to ensure students are learning these daily as opposed to memorizing words, then putting them on the shelf and memorizing more words the next week.”
As of Thursday, Tunks said he had yet to hear from parents or teachers on the new test-free spelling strategy, which was announced to families in at least one school’s newsletter this week.
Principals and their leadership teams were discussing this change for a year and decided to implement it for 2022-23. They had been kept abreast of the ongoing adaptation of the plan in grades K-2 since last year, Tunks said.
“It’s a big deal, a big change,” he said. “We’d been doing it a certain way for a long time, but the direction we are going will benefit students in the long run and make them better readers and spellers.”
Results of the small-group reading plan are assessed and evaluated on an ongoing basis to determine its impact on proficiency scores, Tunks said. So far, reported data results show improvement from students using the adopted plan at the K-2 level since last year, he said.
Grades 3-5 will begin to incorporate the changes in coming months, Tunks said.
“Looking at data, it has already been beneficial for us,” he said. “We’re still going to have to look at what’s working and what’s not. When you’re trying to make systematic changes, you have to be flexible and ready to adjust.
“What is in my mind for what the fourth- and fifth-grade programs look like today may look different tomorrow, but what’s not going to be different is the focus on improving those literacy and vocabulary skills. We want students to grow. That’s what we’re here for.”
